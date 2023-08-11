After months of waiting, NFL football finally returned to Foxborough on Thursday night. The New England Patriots played host to the Houston Texans in both teams’ preseason opener, losing the game with a final score of 20-9.

It might have only been an exhibition game and therefore has no impact on the standings, but there was still a lot to see. Let’s clean out the notebook and get into our takeaways from the Patriots’ first game of the 2023 season.

1. Malik Cunningham stars: Undrafted rookie free agent Malik Cunningham walked away from Week 1 of the Patriots’ preseason as the star of the night. He only had one drive at quarterback, but made the most of it by driving the Patriots right down the field and capping it off with a beautiful touchdown run; he juked a defender out of his shoes, and then put his head down and muscled his way into the end zone.

Will this performance get him a harder look at QB the rest of camp and in the next two preseason games? That will be seen, but “Malik Fever” appears to have reached New England, and I, for one, think that it should be enjoyed no matter how long it lasts. The kid is clearly talented, and has enough athleticism that he could turn into a player, either at wide receiver or quarterback.

2. Keion White is a monster: White started on the end opposite of Jennings, and he was a problem all night long for the Texans both in the run and the pass game. The intensity he plays with is obvious, and his hit in the backfield that ended up knocking the ball out after a botched pitch was spectacular. White is the no-nonsense, blue-collar type of defender that the Patriots love, and he looks ready to make an instant impact for this year.

3. Isaiah Bolden and Ameer Speed both play roles in their first game: I thought it made sense to lump the two late-round rookies together because we saw them both play on defense and on special teams.

Bolden had a nice 26-yard kickoff return, and was one tackle away from taking it to the house. He also played decent at cornerback, even though he got beat a few times. He has the size and speed to be able to play corner in this league, the question is whether he has the technique and if the team believes that he can help them in a real game situation. Even as a bench player, he’s going to have to prove he can play defense to make the roster.

Speed, on the other hand, might make this team solely based on his special teams prowess. He was the personal protector on the punt team, and that guy is usually the most trustworthy of the players out there. He also made a nice tackle on a coverage unit as well. Speed played over 500 snaps on special teams in college, and could help the Patriots in that area right away.

4. Less is more with Christian Gonzalez and Demario Douglas: Gonzalez and Douglas were the two rookies that everyone was excited to see. While Gonzalez played 25 defensive snaps over a handful of series, and had a few good moments, Douglas fair-caught a punt and played just two offensive snaps.

His usage appears to be a great sign for Douglas. The Patriots appear to be comfortable with what they have seen from the sixth-round wide receiver in practice and did not need him on the field Thursday night. Similarly, Gonzalez did not see a whole lot of action either and looks to be entrenched as a starting outside cornerback for the Patriots.

In this game, I think this was a case of less being more for both of the youngsters. It is more telling that they did not play a ton than it would have been had they seen a high volume of snaps and played well, because the team seemingly trusts them by not asking to earn that trust on the field right now. We will get another good look against both of them this week in joint practices against the Green Bay Packers.

5. Tyquan Thornton takes a leap: One of the main talking points of this year’s training camp is Tyquan Thornton’s relative invisibility — some due to injury, some due to him spending much of his healthy reps with the second unit. Well, he certainly wasn’t invisible on Thursday night.

In the first quarter, the sophomore wide receiver made a leaping 27-yard catch up the left sideline to move the chains on third down. It was the type of big play that the Patriots did not have enough of at a consistent basis last year, and something they desperately need to see from Thornton. There is still a long way to go for the former second-round draft pick, but he had a good individual start on Thursday night.

6. Jalen Mills looks at home at safety: Jalen Mills has been making the transition from cornerback to safety this offseason, and his skills there were on full display on Thursday night. He jumped a late throw from Texans first-round rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud for an interception, and later knifed in and had a nice tackle behind the line of scrimmage as well.

His leadership on the sideline was also obvious, and it looks like he might have a clear lead over Joshuah Bledsoe on the safety depth chart. If that is enough to secure him a spot on the roster remains to be determined, but if he keeps playing like he did on Thursday he will be on the team for sure.

7. Offensive line struggles continue: None of the Patriots’ projected starters on the offensive line played a snap on Thursday night, that is true. It is also true that the players who did play struggled mightily. The quarterbacks were running for their lives all night, and the running game never got going. It might have just been the backups, but the offensive line is going to have to be significantly better for the Patriots to even think about having a decent offense this year.

8. Bailey Zappe plays fine: Sophomore quarterback Bailey Zappe had an efficient but somewhat underwhelming night, completing 12 of 14 passes, but gaining only 79 yards through the air. It was tough to tell if it was on him or the offensive line, or a combination of both, but it is true he had almost no time most of the night. He had that nice throw to Tyquan Thornton, which wasn’t perfect, but it got there, but he didn’t attempt another remotely deep pass for the remainder of his time on the field.

Until the offensive line plays better, it is impossible to accurately judge any quarterback trying to throw the ball. What is safe to say, however, is that Zappe will not be stealing Mac Jones’ job any time soon — something that already became quite obvious over the first 12 training camp practices anyway.

9. Anfernee Jennings makes a mark: Former third-round draft pick Anfernee Jennings started the game at the Patriots’ edge and was close to unblockable all night, or at least until he came out. He may have been going against mostly second-unit players, but he still had an impressive performance that included several disruptive pass rush attempts and an assisted tackle.

For a guy who showed relatively little last year, and looked like he might be on the outside looking in on the depth chart, Thursday was a huge night. If he can string performances like that together, it’s going to be awfully hard to cut him.

10. Tank Dell shines for the Texans: A third-round pick by the Texans earlier this year, Dell was seen as a potential Patriots target in the pre-draft process. The Houston product obviously ended up right down the street from where he played college football, and he smoked the Patriots’ backup cornerbacks all over the field, capping his night off with a ridiculous catch in the front corner of the end zone.

Dell showed the speed and agility that he displayed in college, and looks like he might become a weapon for them in the slot this year. As disappointed as Patriots fan might be about missing out on him, their first three draft picks look pretty darn good, and Demario Douglas has had a good camp as well, so that’s a bit of relief. Personally, I was still happy to see Dell look good. I always like to root for those undersized guys.

And that does it for the first takeaways of the 2023 season. I’m excited to be back to football season, and I appreciate you coming back along for the ride. I already can’t wait until next Saturday.