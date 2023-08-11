The New England Patriots played the first game of their 2023 season on Thursday night, hosting the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. While the game was only a preseason contest and has therefore no impact on the standings, it still gave us some insight into how the team views its current roster.

One player who stands out in that regard was rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas. The sixth-round draft pick is in the middle of an impressive summer, and appears to be well on his way toward the 53-man roster. His usage on Thursday night can be seen as further proof of that: he ended up laying just two offensive snaps, a result of the heavy workload he has been getting in practice — and a sign that his spot on the team can indeed be considered safe at the moment.

As for the other players in all three phases of the game, here is how New England employed them in its 20-9 loss to the Texans.

Offense

Total snaps: 52

WR Tre Nixon (49; 94%), RT Sidy Sow (46; 88%), C/RG James Ferentz (42, 81%), C Jake Andrews (38; 73%), LG Chasen Hines (38; 73%), WR Kayshon Boutte (32; 62%), LT Andrew Stueber (31, 60%), LT/RT Conor McDermott (27; 52%), QB Bailey Zappe (27; 52%), WR/QB Malik Cunningham (26; 50%), WR Raleigh Webb (25; 48%), RG Kody Russey (24; 46%), TE Matt Sokol (23; 44%), RB J.J. Taylor (22; 42%), WR Thyrick Pitts (19; 37%), TE Anthony Firkser (16; 31%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (15; 29%), RB Kevin Harris (15; 29%), LG Atonio Mafi (14; 27%), WR Tyquan Thornton (14; 27%), TE Scotty Washington (9; 17%), QB Trace McSorley (9; 17%), TE Johnny Lumpkin (9; 17%), WR Demario Douglas (2; 4%)

*denotes starter

Besides Demario Douglas, the Patriots used five other wideouts. Tre Nixon was the most active among them, leading the club with 49 snaps on that side of the ball. Kayshon Boutte was also involved quite a bit, playing 32 snaps and catching a pair of passes for a combined seven yards. The biggest play of the day for New England’s offense was made by Tyquan Thornton, who had one 27-yard reception as part of his 14 snaps.

With Mac Jones inactive, Bailey Zappe was the first man up at quarterback. He ended up getting the lion’s share of snaps at the position, and was followed by Trace McSorley and Malik Cunningham. The latter, an undrafted free agent out of Louisville, started the day at wide receiver before moving to his college position of QB late. Cunningham played 16 snaps as a passer, plus 10 more aligned as a wideout.

At running back, New England used a heavy rotation with Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris the first men up and J.J. Taylor sprinkled in at times. The group was not particularly effective on the day, however, in large part because the blocking up front was not up to par.

With none of the projected O-line starters playing in this game, the Patriots started with a line of Conor McDermott, Atonio Mafi, James Ferentz, Kody Russey and Sidy Sow, from left to right. Andrew Stueber and Jake Andrews were later also inserted into the game, but the struggles remained a constant regardless of who took the field.

The tight ends who appeared in the game, on the other hand, are all on the roster bubble. Matt Sokol received the most snaps with 23, which also is a continuation of his practice usage relative to the other players at the position.

Defense

Total snaps: 64

S Joshuah Bledsoe (64; 100%), CB Shaun Wade (56; 88%), DT Sam Roberts (55; 86%), DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (42; 66%), CB Rodney Randle Jr. (36; 56%), CB Jack Jones (36; 56%), CB Isaiah Bolden (31; 48%), LB Anfernee Jennings (30; 47%), DT Daniel Ekuale (29; 45%), LB DaMarcus Mitchell (28; 44%), DT Justus Tavai (28; 44%), DE Keion White (27; 42%), LB Olakunle Fatukasi (25; 39%), CB Christian Gonzalez (25; 39%), S Jalen Mills (25; 39%), LB Diego Fagot (24; 38%), CB Quandre Mosely (21; 33%), CB Ameer Speed (19; 30%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (19; 30%), LB Jahlani Tavai (19; 30%), LB Calvin Munson (17; 27%), LB Chris Board (15; 23%), S/CB Myles Bryant (15; 23%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (12; 19%), S Brenden Schooler (3; 5%), LB Joe Giles-Harris (3; 5%)

*denotes starter

Even though New England rested most of its starters on defense as well, a few prominent players saw action — led by cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Jack Jones. The former projects to be a starter on the outside in his rookie season, with the latter’s status still in question ahead of a court date next week. Gonzalez and Jones ended up playing 25 and 36 snaps, respectively.

Two other defensive backs worth mentioning are Jalen Mills and Myles Bryant, both of whom seemingly getting more snaps at safety this season. Mills’ position change has been well-documented, whereas Bryant’s seems a bit more subtle: he saw considerable action in practice as a slot cornerback, but the Patriots used him primarily as a free safety versus the Texans: 12 of his 15 snaps came in such an alignment.

Elsewhere, the Patriots used the depths of their roster leading to considerable playing time for players such as Sam Roberts and Jeremiah Pharms Jr. along the defensive line, and Olakunle Fatukasi and Diego Fagot at linebacker. All of them are bubble players, and therefore need to take advantage of opportunities such as these.

In addition, the Patriots also gave some defensive snaps to players who usually are used exclusively in the kicking game. DaMarcus Mitchell, Calvin Munson and Brenden Schooler — and maybe also Chris Board, depending on how the team views his skills at linebacker — all saw snaps as defenders.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 21

LB DaMarcus Mitchell (17; 81%), CB Ameer Speed (17; 81%), WR Raleigh Webb (16; 76%), S Joshuah Bledsoe (13; 62%), LB Olakunle Fatukasi (13; 62%), CB Rodney Randle Jr. (11; 52%), LB Jourdan Heilig (11; 52%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (10; 48%), LB Diego Fagot (10; 48%), S Brenden Schooler (10; 48%), CB Isaiah Bolden (9; 43%), LB Calvin Munson (9; 43%), TE Matt Sokol (8; 38%), CB Quandre Mosely (8; 38%), TE Anthony Firkser (5; 24%), LB Chris Board (5; 24%), LS Joe Cardona (5; 24%), P/H Bryce Baringer (5; 24%), LB Anfernee Jennings (4; 19%), CB Christian Gonzalez (4; 19%), S Myles Bryant (4; 19%), RB J.J. Taylor (3; 14%), DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (3; 14%), DT Daniel Ekuale (3; 14%), DT Justus Tavai (3; 14%), RB Kevin Harris (2; 10%), DE Keion White (2; 10%), P Corliss Waitman (2; 10%), LS Tucker Addington (2; 10%), WR Tre Nixon (1; 5%), OT Sidy Sow (1; 5%), C Jake Andrews (1; 5%), WR Kayshon Boutte (1; 5%), OT Andrew Stueber (1; 5%), OT Conor McDermott (1; 5%), OL Kody Russey (1; 5%), G Atonio Mafi (1; 5%), TE Scotty Washington (1; 5%), WR Demario Douglas (1; 5%), CB Shaun Wade (1; 5%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (1; 5%), LB Joe Giles-Harris (1; 5%), K Nick Folk (1; 5%)

The Patriots used a high number of players in the kicking game, with the most relevant being the specialists. Bryce Baringer out-snapped fellow punter Corliss Waitman 5-to-2, and also served as a holder on the lone occasion. At place kicker, meanwhile, Nick Folk attempted New England’s lone field goal, while Chad Ryland did kickoffs.

The team also gave long snapper Tucker Addington a pair of reps, but his roster outlook is dire given that Joe Cardona signed a record-breaking contract extension just this offseason. Still, the team is willing to get him involved in preseason.

Also being involved in the kicking game was a pair of rookies. Ameer Speed tied the team-lead with 17 snaps, while Jourdan Heilig — who was used exclusively in the game’s third phase — also saw a heavy usage at 11. Both were used on kickoff coverage, punt coverage, and kickoff return.

Did not play

WR DeVante Parker, S Jabrill Peppers, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB Matthew Judon, QB Mac Jones, WR/RB Ty Montgomery II, WR/ST Matthew Slater, S Adrian Phillips, S Kyle Dugger, CB Marcus Jones, S Brad Hawkins, LB/S Marte Mapu, CB Jonathan Jones, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, LB Ronnie Perkins, LB Josh Uche, C David Andrews, G Bill Murray, G Cole Strange, OT Riley Reiff, OT Trent Brown, WR Kendrick Bourne, TE Hunter Henry, TE Mike Gesicki, DT Christian Barmore, DE Deatrich Wise Jr., DT Davon Godchaux, DT Lawrence Guy Sr.

Headlined by quarterback Mac Jones, the majority of the players listed here are part of the Patriots’ projected starting lineup for the 2023 season. Seeing them sit out the preseason opener is no surprise, and in fact standard practice for the team.

Two names on this list still stand out, however, because their inactivity does not appear to be related to roster status but rather health. Brad Hawkins got banged up during the fifth practice of the summer and has been either limited or absent ever since. Ronnie Perkins, meanwhile, continues to be hampered by bad injury luck: the 2021 third-round draft pick appeared to get hurt during Tuesday’s practice and missed the preseason opener as a result.

Inactive

S Cody Davis (PUP), DE Trey Flowers (PUP), G Michael Onwenu (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

The Patriots did not make any changes to their physically unable to perform and non-football injury lists leading up to their preseason opener. Three of the players sent there before the start of training camp — Davis, Onwenu, Anderson — remain out, with free agency pickup Trey Flowers added after this signing earlier this week.

In addition to those five, the Patriots also have two players on injured reserve. Given that they sent there before roster cutdowns, linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Terez Hall are both ineligible to be reactivated this season.