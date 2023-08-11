Patriots rookie Malik Cunningham confidently takes on triple-threat role

Malik Cunningham was a star at Louisville. Capable of challenging defenses with his right arm and his legs, he developed into a highly-productive player for the Cardinals and left the school as its all-time leader in touchdowns — breaking the record set by a certain Lamar Jackson five years earlier.

His success in college, however, did not make him a highly sought-after prospect in the NFL Draft. In fact, Cunningham did not hear his name called at all and ended up joining the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

When he arrived, Cunningham was the fourth option on the quarterback depth chart — or so it seemed when the team announced the signing shortly after the draft. In reality, the Patriots had other plans and wanted the 24-year-old to make a Julian Edelman-like position change to wide receiver.

While that transformation might still be in the cards for him Malik Cunningham, quarterback, is no thing of the past just yet. Look no further than the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Thursday night: playing both WR and QB, the youngster was one of the standout performers in what was otherwise a rather unspectacular 20-9 loss.

“He did a nice job,” head coach Bill Belichick said about Cunningham after the game. “Showed some poise out there, some toughness. Moved the team. That was nice. Did a nice job.”

Cunningham had started training camp as a wide receiver, donning a white jersey and all. He did still toss a few footballs every now and then, but when it was time for competitive work the 24-year-old was with the pass catchers.

That all changed earlier this week, when he suddenly entered the quarterback picture for the first time. It was a sign of things to come: 16 of his 26 snaps against Houston saw Cunningham align at QB, with the other 10 at wide receiver.

While moving between those positions looks like a sizable challenge from afar, Cunningham made it look easy on Thursday. In his lone drive under center, he marched the troops 75 yards in 14 plays and capped the series off with a tackle-breaking 9-yard touchdown run — the only TD scored by the Patriots offense against Houston.

Cunningham’s athletic skills help him perform that move from one spot in the lineup to another, vastly different one. So does his confidence.

“Is it difficult? No,” he said after the game. “I feel like I’m a very clever, smart kid and the coaches have been doing a good job with me, explaining, breaking it down, helping me learn. The quarterbacks, the receivers, all those guys have been nothing but helpful to me, so I appreciate them.”

Cunningham’s teammates also took note.

“Malik came in and did a phenomenal job, had a really good drive,” said second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe, who had started the game for New England. “Scored the only touchdown of the game. Did really good in both the run game and the pass game. It was really nice to see him do that, especially his first game in the NFL. To be able to go out there and kind of put the jitters aside and play like he did was really good to see.

“I think like everybody, I’m sure he had those little nerves, little jitters the first play or so. As the drive went on, you could see he got comfortable with it. To be able to see him score a touchdown and how excited he got, was really good.”

“He’s a young kid. He’s a fast kid. He’s a great player,” added offensive tackle Andrew Stueber. “We all work so hard during practice every day. So, we’re always ready, always next man up. Everyone’s working hard and working together in practice. So, he was ready and went out there and did what he practiced. It was good to see.”

Cunningham shouldered the load on his one drive at quarterback.

Up until that point, he had played 10 snaps at wide receiver without registering any statistics. Once aligned in his old college position he went 3-for-4 as a passer for 19 yards. He also contributed one touchdown and 34 rushing yards — leading the team in that category on the night — on five carries.

Moving back into the position he had as a four-year starter at Louisville came natural to Cunningham. That said, he remains open to doing whatever the coaches ask of him.

“It feels good,” he said about playing quarterback versus Houston. “I’m a tough player, I’m a team player, so whatever the coaches need me to do, I’m going to do it for the team. That’s what happened, Coach told me to go to quarterback, and we had no touchdowns, so I told the O-line, the whole group, that we were going to go down and score, and that’s what we did.”