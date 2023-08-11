Patriots vs. Texans: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

The New England Patriots’ first game of the 2023 season ended with a disappointing result, but they will likely not be too down on themselves following their 20-9 loss to the visiting Houston Texans. It is the NFL preseason after all, and any and all games do not count against the eventual league standings.

Resting a majority of their long-term veterans and starters on both sides of the ball, the Patriots used the contest to give their younger players some opportunities to prove themselves. Some appeared to take advantage of it, while others were unable to deliver performances enough to lift the team to a W.

Preseason or not, we will have plenty of coverage available here at Pats Pulpit. So, in order not to miss any of our pre- and post-game analysis of the game against the Texans, please make sure to bookmark and regularly re-visit this story stream.