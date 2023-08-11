Patriots reportedly work out rookie offensive tackles Chim Okorafor, Trevor Reid

The New England Patriots hosted rookie offensive tackles Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid for workouts on Friday, as shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Both free agents were waived by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in August.

Okorafor, 24, had been chosen by the Michigan Panthers in February’s USFL draft at No. 64 overall. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound bookend then signed with reigning NFC champions following a tryout at rookie minicamp in May. A first-team All-Heart selection and NAIA All-American at Benedictine College in 2022, Okorafor made previous stops at Pittsburg State, Missouri Southern, Riverside City College as well as Cal Poly Pomona, where he played basketball for two seasons.

Reid, 23, spent two years at Georgia Military College and was named a first-team JUCO All-American before transferring to Louisville. He would go on to appear in 33 games for the Cardinals, making 24 starts at left tackle between his junior and senior campaigns. Reid, listed at 6-foot-4, 311 pounds, participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl before going undrafted in April.

New England’s 90-man roster stands at capacity with Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans now in the rearview.

Joint practices and road exhibitions with the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans are ahead.