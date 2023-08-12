First-round pick Christian Gonzalez played 25 defensive snaps in his New England Patriots preseason debut Thursday night. It took him just one snap for his “Welcome to the NFL” moment.

On the first play from scrimmage, Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud hit wide receiver Nico Collins out left. The 6-foot-4 receiver quickly lowered his right shoulder into Gonzalez, knocking the rookie backwards several yards.

“We talked about that first tackle that he had on the sideline. He told me it woke him up a little bit, but he said he needed that,” fellow defensive back Jalen Mills said. “But I think Gonzo, he had a pretty good outing.”

Throughout his first live NFL action, the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft looked the part. Repping as New England’s primary boundary cornerback (24 snaps, 13 in coverage) as he’s been throughout training camp, Gonzalez was often in tight coverage throughout the night.

Perhaps his best rep of the game came back against Collins. On a third-and-4 in the first quarter, Gonzalez (top of the screen) smothered the former third-round receiver on a corner route.

It wasn't Gonzalez’s only strong rep of the night against the receiver, as he also showcased some of his patented athleticism and fluidity later in man coverage (top of screen).

“I don’t really think I was too comfortable or the game was too fast,” Gonzalez said of his debut. “I feel like it was a good learning experience for me. Like I said earlier, just ready to get in tomorrow and watch the film and see what the coaches think about it and how we can learn and grow for next week.”

Despite living in receivers’ pockets for most of the night, Gonzalez did get beat on a 12-yard crosser by Steven Sims. The corner didn't go down without a fight, however, as he showed his closing burst to recover and punched the ball out to force a fumble.

“It was just a route, covered it, and went in and was trying to attack the ball,” Gonzalez told reporters postgame. “That’s something we preach on and things we want to do, and kind of went along with it.”

While there were some expected rookie moments Thursday night, it was an overall strong opening performance from the talented rookie. Now, Gonzalez will turn his attention to a pair of joint practices and a second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers next week — where he’ll likely see plenty of second-year receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

“Had a lot of fun to go out there with my teammates and just try to get better each day,” Gonzalez said. “And there is so much more that I can learn. Ready to get in tomorrow, watch the film, and get back to work.”