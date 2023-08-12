Report: Patriots to sign running back C.J. Marable

The New England Patriots are reportedly set to add another running back to their roster. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, New England is signing former USFL running back C.J. Marable.

Marable was one of several backs New England had brought in for a workout over the past few weeks as they’ve looked to bolster their depth at the position. After lackluster performances from running backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris in Thursday’s preseason opener, New England wasted little time adding Marable to the group.

After going undrafted in 2021, Marable signed with the Chicago Bears but was released after just two preseason games. The 26-year old has since spent the last two years with the Baltimore Stallions in the USFL. Appearing in 23 games, Marable piled up 925 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 220 carries.

Beyond his work on the ground, Marable also tallied 48 receptions for 396 yards and two scores for the Stallions. His work as a pass catcher is nothing new, as he caught 84 balls for 703 yards and 12 scores during his collegiate days at Coastal Carolina - where he also left as the program’s second leading rusher (2,691 yards).

The addition of Marable will put the Patriots roster at 91 players, meaning a corresponding roster move will be taking place.