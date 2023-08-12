What signing running back C.J. Marable means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots are adding to their running back depth chart. According to a report by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston on Friday night, the team is signing free agent and former USFL standout C.J. Marable.

The signing has yet to be made official — it was not mentioned on Friday’s transactions report — but that only appears to be a formality at this point. Once it is announced, Marable will become the sixth running back under contract in New England.

What exactly does the addition mean from a big-picture perspective, however? Let’s find out.

New England finally addresses its running back need: The Patriots entered training camp in decent shape at running back, but the depth at the position has since been tested. Not only did the team take a cautious approach with RB1 Rhamondre Stevenson early in training camp, receiving back Ty Montgomery also suffered an injury in the second practice of the summer.

With Stevenson on and off and Montgomery out ever since, New England had only three healthy backs remaining: sophomores Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris, as well as fourth-year man J.J. Taylor. With back-to-back joint practice blocks in Green Bay and Tennessee as well as two preseason games against those teams coming up, the Patriots had a need to improve the depth — if only not to put too much pressure on youngsters Strong Jr. and Harris in particular.

The Patriots prefer value over star power: Marable had a productive two-year career in the USFL, winning a pair of championships and finishing the 2022 season ranked second in the league in yards from scrimmage. However, he still clearly lacks the star power of some of the other free agent running backs the Patriots had recently expressed interest in.

The team brought in Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott for workouts, and reportedly also has an eye on Dalvin Cook. As opposed to lower-cost option Marable, those high-profile players remain unsigned for the time being.

The signing is unlikely to impact the salary cap: Speaking of cost, Marable is not expected to impact the Patriots’ salary cap at this point in time. His salary exceeding the minimum for a player of his NFL experience (or lack thereof) would be a surprise, as would be the team giving him any guarantees. His deal should therefore have a total value of $750,000, which would not be enough to qualify him for Top-51 status.

Marable offers change-of-pace potential: Marable may not be the most exciting athlete on paper — his Relative Athletic Score stands at 3.77 based on his Pro Day numbers in 2021 — but he did have some solid production both at Coastal Carolina and in the USFL. He appeared in 23 games for the USFL’s Baltimore Stallions over the last two years, and registered 220 carries for 925 yards and eight touchdowns as well as 48 receptions for 396 yards and an additional two scores.

Those numbers do not jump off the page, but they show that he can be more than a one-dimensional player. New England might plan to use him as a rotational change-of-pace back this preseason.

A follow-up move needs to be made: The Patriots came out of their preseason opener against the Houston Texans with a full 90-man roster. Marable now being added to the mix therefore means that a follow-up transaction will be necessary.

What that move will look like remains to be seen; New England could simply cut one of the depth players on its roster, send somebody to injured reserve (potentially via release with an injury designation), or make a trade. The latter option seems the least likely, but nothing can ever be ruled out when it comes to Bill Belichick and company.