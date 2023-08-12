Patriots reportedly agree to deal with offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool

Roughly 12 hours after reportedly signing running back C.J. Marable, the New England Patriots added another USFL player to their roster. This time agreeing to a deal with offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

An undrafted free agent out of Hawaii, Vanterpool most recently played for the New Jersey Generals in the USFL. Vanterpool has showcased plenty of previous versatility at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, logging snaps at left tackle, right tackle, left guard and right guard throughout his time at Hawaii.

In his fifth and final collegiate season last fall, Vanterpool was named to the All-Mountain West second-team after starting 13 games at right guard. He did not allow a sack or register a penalty all season.

New England’s need for depth along the offensive line has been apparent throughout training camp and was highlighted in Thursday night’s preseason opener. The team worked out two offensive lineman for free agent workouts on Friday, but ultimately agreed to a deal with Vanterpool, who they hosted for a workout back on July 31.

The reported signings of Marable and Vanterpool will push New England’s roster to 92 players, meaning two corresponding roster moves must take place to create space.