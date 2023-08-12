Patriots open roster spots for USFL additions by waiving Olakunle Fatukasi, Jourdan Heilig

The additions of running back C.J. Marable and offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool from the USFL ranks required subtractions.

To keep the active roster at its 90-man limit on Saturday, the New England Patriots waived linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi and safety Jourdan Heilig in corresponding moves.

Both appeared in the preseason opener versus the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Fatukasi, 24, recorded 25 snaps on defense, 13 snaps on special teams and two tackles. The Rutgers product had arrived in Foxborough on a futures contract in January. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022, spending last regular season between the 53-man roster of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. Listed at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, Fatukasi checked into 13 contests as a rookie, totaling six stops.

Heilig, 22, played 11 snaps in the kicking game in his preseason debut with New England. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound linebacker hybrid from Appalachian State had signed as part of the organization’s undrafted class in May. He did so after appearing in 51 career games with the Mountaineers, carving a core role on special teams while finishing with 34 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

The Patriots will visit the Green Bay Packers for joint practices next week leading up to Saturday’s 8 p.m. ET preseason matchup at Lambeau Field.