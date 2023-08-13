The New England Patriots’ first game of the 2023 season is in the books. Granted, their 20-9 loss against the Houston Texans on Thursday night was only of the preseason variety — but, still, it was competitive team-against-team football for the first time since early January.

Naturally, there has been a lot of talk about and by the Patriots these last week. So, in order to catch up on everything we did not already cover: here is our Sunday Patriots Notes.

Tyquan Thornton’s emphasis on making good catches has started paying dividends: Training camp has not been particularly kind to Tyquan Thornton so far. The wide receiver, who entered his sophomore season in the NFL with high expectations, has been unable to make much of an impact on the practice fields.

After missing parts of the Patriots’ spring workouts due to a soft tissue injury, he was relatively quiet during the first few sessions of the summer. He then experienced a few days of limited participation, before an uptick in opportunities over the last few practices before the preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

That game did also not see him light up the stat sheet; Thornton finished with two catches for 31 yards. However, that was enough to a) make him the Patriots’ most prolific player as far as receiving yards are concerned, and b) showcase what he can bring to the offense.

Midway through the first quarter, after all, Thornton made arguably the best offensive play of the day for New England when he hauled in a 27-yard pass from quarterback Bailey Zappe.

“They were playing Cover 2 so I just went up — good pass from Zappe — and high-pointed the ball,” Thornton said about his impressive grab. “That’s something that I have been emphasizing, just making contested catches and coming down with big plays.”

Thornton had some solid moments during his 2022 rookie season, but consistency was a problem. When all was said and done, he had appeared in 13 games and caught 22 passes for 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also carrying the ball three times for 16 yards and another score.

The logical goal for Year 2 would be to build on that foundation. His training camp performance, however, raised questions about his ability to actually do that.

One catch in an exhibition game does not necessarily address those concerns, but it was a step in the right direction. Thornton himself acknowledged that he felt good about making the play.

“Yes, it definitely felt good,” he said after the 20-9 loss. “Been emphasizing making good catches, so it feels really good to see that play come alive.”

“The play that was called, he had a MOR — a mandatory release vertical go route,” added Bailey Zappe. “They just so happened to cloud that side. For us it’s like a hole shot. That’s kind of my set when I was going in. I was waiting for the corner to squeeze down on the out. I was able to put it up there and give Tyquan a chance to go up there and get it.

“He made a heck of a play. It was nice to see him go up there and get it. That’s props to him for that.”

Football is a welcome distraction for Jahlani Tavai: Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai spent his college career at the University of Hawai’i. Naturally, the wildfires devastating the island of Maui at the moment hit close to home for him.

“I’ve had a lot of family and friends who lost their homes in the fires and a lot of like — I don’t know. It’s a big tragedy right now,” Tavai told reporters after the Patriots’ preseason opener. “A lot of people lost their lives and I’m just trying to bring awareness to it. There’s a lot of GoFundMe’s, I’m trying to get a lot of donations: clothes, diapers, whatever we can get our hands on, to send out there. So, as much as I can do, I’m going to do.

“But, yeah, it’s tough being out here and you’re so far away from the island. You can’t do much but just pray.”

The wildfire that ravaged the island and, among other places, destroyed the historic city of Lahaina has claimed 93 lives so far. That number increasing even further has to be expected.

Amidst all the tragedy, Tavai finds a welcome escape through playing football.

“Right now it was nice to be out there to play football because it got my mind off of that and allowed me and the other guys to just go out there and have fun, you know?” he said. “Not think about what’s going on out in the world, but just be free and play football.”

Communication, blitz pickup the biggest issues for the Patriots offensive line. One of the biggest stories coming out of New England’s loss to the Texans was the offensive line’s inability to open up space in the running game and consistently create stable pockets for the quarterbacks. The issues were manifold, but two stand out among them.

The unit struggled in communication and blitz pickup.

Besides some rough moments from the tackle spot, communication and blitz pickup seemed to be the #Patriots offense’s biggest issues upfront



Besides some rough moments from the tackle spot, communication and blitz pickup seemed to be the #Patriots offense's biggest issues upfront

They'll need to get those issues shored up quickly vs the blitz and stunt-heavy Packers, or it'll be a long night for NE's backfield

Considering that the Patriots exclusively relied on backup players versus Houston, those issues should not come as a surprise or be seen as indication that the team will have issues in that area in 2023. However, depending on how quickly the starters return to action they might linger unless seriously addressed in the coming days.

The UDFA odds take a hit: The Patriots have an active 19-year streak of at least one undrafted rookie making their opening day roster. And while the release of special teamer Jourdan Heilig on Saturday was not the most headline-worthy move, it appeared to remove one of the favorite options to keep that streak alive.

Heilig, after all, spent considerable time working with special teams ace Matthew Slater in practice. Alas, his work with the veteran and playing 11 kicking game snaps during the preseason opener against the Houston Texans was not enough to save him.

New England did add another UDFA as part of that wave of transactions — offensive tackle Micah Vanterpool — but him being a late addition does not help his chances. Besides him, the team also has quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham, wide receiver Thyrick Pitts, tight end Johnny Lumpkin, and defensive tackle Justus Tavai under contract in the undrafted category.

It appears Cunningham has the best odds out of that five players to make the team, but even those do not look too good despite his outing against Houston on Thursday night.

Bill Belichick explains Demario Douglas’ low workload: One of the snap count numbers that stood out from Thursday’s game was rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas playing only two offensive snaps. In his case, the low workload can be seen as a positive: he showed plenty of promise in practice, and the team apparently feels happy with where he is at even without an extended preseason look.

Head coach Bill Belichick essentially confirmed as much during his press conference on Friday morning.

“We look at the whole body of work here,” he said when asked specifically about the sixth-round draft pick. “There are a lot of guys that didn’t get a whole lot of reps last night, and that’s because most of them got a lot of reps in the practice sessions, more reps in the practice sessions. So, I’d say most of the players that played last night have gotten fewer reps in the practice sessions. ...

“It’s kind of a balance of the guys that have practiced less played more; some of the guys that have practiced more played less. We’re trying to get an evaluation and look at everybody.”

New England has indeed gotten a close look at Douglas in practice: he was arguably the biggest surprise performer through the first 12 sessions of the summer.

Thursday’s game was the first action for a lot of people — including the Patriots’ new team doctor. New England’s preseason opener was the first game for new players and coaches alike, and for other people either joining the organization altogether or taking on new roles. Among them is Dr. Scott Martin, who had previously served as an orthopedic physician but is now the new team doctor.

Dr. Martin, a specialist in orthopedic sports medicine and orthopedic surgery, is taking over for Dr. Mark Price who is taking a leave of absence for medical reasons.

Setting up the week ahead: The Patriots return to work on Sunday for the 13th practice of training camp. The session will be open to the media, but not the general public.

The team is expected to also practice on Monday before flying to Green Bay for joint practices with the Packers on Tuesday. Those sessions, taking place Wednesday and Thursday, will then be followed a preseason game at Lambeau Field scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

One day before that game, sophomore cornerback Jack Jones is due to appear in court in Boston as a result of his previous arrest at Logan International Airport. His status for the game against the Packers is in question.

Additionally, Tuesday will be a big day for Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The 82-year-old is one of the semifinalists to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a coach or contributor. The voting committee will meet that day to pick one out of Kraft, Francis “Bucko” Kilroy, and Marty Schottenheimer — the latter two also spent time in New England during their careers — as well as Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.