Patriots training camp notebook: Malik Cunningham back under center in Sunday's session

The New England Patriots were back on the practice fields on Sunday for the first time since Thursday’s preseason opener. After opening stretch, the practice was delayed due to lightning but the team eventually retook the field in shells for a lower-tempo session.

Here’s what went down.

Attendance

Absent: *RB Pierre Strong, *OL Kody Russey, OG Bill Murray, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Ty Montgomery, DE Trey Flowers (PUP), OG Michael Onwenu (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Limited: OG Cole Strange, LB Ronnie Perkins

Red non-contact jersey: LB Marte Mapu

Two new absences for the Patriots on Sunday, as running back Pierre Strong and lineman Kody Russey were missing. Russey was one player who got rolled up on during Thursday’s preseason opener.

Cole Strange was back at practice today in a jersey and helmet, but just watched during team drills. After being banged up last week and missing Thursday’s game, Ronnie Perkins was present at the start of practice before departing.

*New absences

Takeaways

Malik Mania: After a successful stint under center in Thursday’s preseason opener, Malik Cunningham got real work back at QB throughout Sunday’s session. As David Andrews noted, today marked the first time he snapped to Cunningham, while JuJu Smith-Schuster explained after practice how he’s a “dangerous player” with the ball in his hands.

JuJu Smith-Schuster on Malik Cunningham at QB:



“When the footballs in his hands as a quarterback, he’s a very dangerous player.” #Patriots pic.twitter.com/26CEIWI6Ee — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) August 13, 2023

Line Shuffle: There was a change up front for the Patriots today. After repping the entire spring and summer at tackle, Riley Reiff bumped inside to right guard. Rookie Sidy Sow was first up at the tackle spot to his right, as Conor McDermott worked with the following unit.

Rookie INT: Christian Gonzalez had one of the lone highlights of the afternoon, as he hauled in a leaping interception in the end zone on a Mac Jones pass to Smith-Schuster. The receiver acknowledged after practice that the rookie made a “great play” attacking the ball, but joked as a rookie you only get “your one every week.”

Late Success: The Mac Jones-led offense did find some success in a late red-area session. Jones hit Hunter Henry for two completions, but the highlight was Kendrick Bourne beating Jack Jones on a nasty whip route. DeVante Parker also hauled in a jump ball over Jones, which was tough to tell if he got both feet down.

Kicker Watch: Nick Folk handled kicking duties throughout Sunday’s session. He appeared to go 4-for-4 from this point of view, with his third attempt appearing to just squeak over the crossbar. His last make was during the two-minute session with the kicking unit rushing onto the field.

New Numbahs: Newly signed C.J. Marable and Mincah Vanterpool were present at New England’s practice Sunday. Marable, who donned No. 37, joins a smaller running back room that now could be down Strong. As for Vanterpool, who rocked No. 72, he repped the entire practice at guard despite appearing at tackle at times throughout college.

The Patriots will be back on the practice fields on Monday for their final practice before departing for Green Bay. The session is set for 12:30 p.m., which will be open to the media but not the public.