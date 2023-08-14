The preseason opener against the Houston Texans was the first game for veteran defensive back Jalen Mills at his new position. After spending most of his first two years with the New England Patriots as an outside cornerback, the 29-year-old made the move to safety this offseason.

Based on Thursday night, Mills is already feeling right at home in the new spot. Playing 25 of 64 defensive snaps as one of New England’s starting safeties, he registered three tackles as well as a first-quarter interception that set up a 44-yard Nick Folk field goal.

His performance as a whole was encouraging for a Patriots secondary looking to replace long-time team captain Devin McCourty. Mills very much appears to be part of the club’s efforts to fill that sizable void.

For the 29-year-old, however, it is all just a classic case of doing his job.

“Honestly, it’s wherever Coach sees fit,” Mills said after the game. “I can play in the slot. I can play strong safety. I can play free safety. I can blitz off the edge. I can do a lot of different things, so I think it’s just about trusting Coach to put me in the right position to help this defense, make plays, and help the team win games.”

The coach in question, Patriots HC Bill Belichick, apparently was not quite sure about how to deal with Mills this offseason. The team, after all, initially planned to release him but the move — while reported — was never made official. Instead, the two sides ended up reworking his contract and moving him to safety.

Despite those few days of uncertainty in mid-March, the Patriots seem willing to use Mills in a prominent role in 2023. Listening to Belichick it is not hard to see why.

“Jalen is an experienced guy, played safety,” he said. “Played all the positions really in the secondary. Played the nickel. Played the corner. Played safety at Philly. He played safety here for the first year for the better part of — I think all the spring, then a little bit in training camp. He’s a smart, versatile guy. Played all those positions in the NFL. Gives us some good versatility and experience at different spots.”

Against Houston — a game that saw New England rest a majority of its established starters on both sides of the ball — he was one of the team’s most noticeable performers. While preseason showings always have to be taken with a grain of salt, Mills sure made his presence felt when he ended the game’s opening drive with an interception.

The play itself later earned the praise of Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was put under significant pressure by New England’s defense in his two drives.

“I saw a certain look to where I knew on film that they could run that to where the safety, if his man blocks that he’ll come off and really be locked into my eyes,” Stroud explained during his post-game media availability.

“Just lost track of that, and just forced it. Should have just checked it down to Dalton [Keene], but it was a great play by 2 [Jalen Mills] by kind of just hiding out. He was kind of ducking low, so I didn’t really see him. I thought I threw a good pass, but of course it wasn’t. Hell of a play by No. 2, and just put that in my back pocket and learn from it.”

“I was actually in man-to-man with the tight end. He was in the backfield, though,” Mills later recalled about the play in question. “It was a longer down and distance, so I kind of showed a two-high look. I think it was Myles Bryant who was next to me. Once the tight end kind of chipped and released through, I knew that I could take him from depth, but I just kept eyes on the quarterback. He just so happened to look to his right and my left, and I was able to get underneath the route and intercept the ball.”

Whether or not Mills’ preseason success is a sign of things to come remains to be seen. Thus far, however, the arrow is pointing in the right direction.