‘Malik Mania’ quickly gaining momentum in New England

It was roughly nine months ago that Zappe Fever rapidly spread throughout New England. Now, there’s a new potential wave set to take over the region due to another backup quarterback: Malik Mania.

As the Patriots managed just three points through the first three-plus quarters of their preseason opener Thursday night against the Houston Texans, they inserted UDFA Malik Cunningham into the game at quarterback.

14 plays later, Cunningham juked past a Texans’ defender for the Patriots first touchdown of the game, simultaneously giving birth to Malik Mania.

“It was great,” fellow rookie Kayshon Boutte said of the score. “For him to succeed and for him to get his first touchdown... that was big for us. Everybody on the sideline cheering him on, I just love the energy from everybody.”

Cunningham under center is nothing new for the 24-year-old, as that was his position throughout his collegiate career at Louisville. But since arriving to New England, Cunningham has ditched the typical red non-contact jerseys that QBs wear for protection, instead practicing mostly at wide receiver with a traditional white offensive jersey.

But after stealing the show in his Thursday night debut, there was a noticeable change in Cunningham’s usage on the practice fields Sunday. As New England broke into their opening 11-on-11 period, it was with the rookie under center. He took just one snap before thunder caused for a delay, but Cunningham was not done at the position.

“Really kind of the first reps I got with him today... He obviously can do us some different things,” David Andrews said Sunday. “Played quarterback at Louisville so I guess we got some stuff.”

Cunningham’s first snap with Andrews came as the rookie took Mac Jones’ place for one play inside the red-area. The mobile quarterback kept it on the ground himself, showcasing the athleticism that sparked the offense Thursday night.

“He’s electric,” wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “When the footballs in his hands as a quarterback, he’s a very dangerous player, as you can see past Thursday night. He’s a guy who's been doing it in college, so I guess it’s like second nature to him to do that.”

Beyond the increased time at quarterback — which also featured a lengthy chat with assistant QB coach Evan Rothstein — Cunningham still spent his time in positional drills with the wide receivers. He saw more time at receiver throughout practice as well, the position Bill Belichick reiterated to reporters he was playing last Friday.

“He’s probably more still trying to work on that receiver side,” Smith-Schuster added. “He’s come a long way, when we started at OTAs to where we’re at now. He’s doing really well on both sides of the ball.”

Time will tell whether Malik Mania is just another flash in the pan or something bigger. He is nowhere close to threatening Jones for the starting role, while Zappe still heavily out-repped him during Sunday’s practice. Cunningham also didn't throw a pass during any of his quarterback reps.

But, it does appear like New England’s plans might be starting to change with the UDFA, which could lead to more excitement for the offense.