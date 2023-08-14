New England Patriots links 8/14/23 - Cole Strange returns, Marte Mapu impresses; More!

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Breaking down the offense, defense and rookies in the preseason opener.
- Mike Dussault breaks down 3 rookie preseason debuts: Christian Gonzalez, Keion White and Malik Cunningham.
- Paul Perillo’s Day 13 Blogservations: There has been an emphasis on tempo throughout the summer for the Patriots offense; More.
- Evan Lazar projects the initial 53-man roster after the first preseason game, including 35 roster locks and 2 cuts at RB - with the belief that the Pats will add a veteran not currently on the team yet.
- Press Conferences: Adrian Phillips - David Andrews - JuJu Smith-Schuster - Kayshon Boutte - Lawrence Guy.
- Alexandra Francisco relays Jahlani Tavai discussing the tragic wildfires in Maui: ‘As much as I can do, I’m gonna do’
- Transactions: The Patriots have signed RB C.J. Marable, and OL Micah Vanterpool. To make room on the roster the team released LB Olakunle Fatukasi and rookie free agent S Jourdan Heilig.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Keion White’s impressive debut no surprise to his former coaches; OL questions; Gonzo’s physicality; Cunningham’s next step; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Patriots’ preseason is about to level up; Belichick and the media agree the O-Line is a problem; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Thoughts on Pats-Texans.
- Mike Kadlick’s training camp notebook: ‘Malik Mania’ remains the story of New England’s busy weekend; Tyquan Thornton was back with the first group and Mac Jones. Kayshon Boutte was with Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley; Sidy Sow repped at right tackle with the first team, with Riley Reiff at right guard. More!
- Zack Cox’s Sunday camp observations: Some good news for the Patriots’ struggling offensive line: Starting left guard Cole Strange practiced Sunday for the first time in nearly two weeks. More.
- Alex Barth’s Camp Notebook: Preseason standouts get a bigger role on Day 13: A heavy focus on situational work in the non-padded practice. Christian Gonzalez’ second INT of camp; More.
- Taylor Kyles’ Observations from Day 13: The offense featured several new wrinkles including more Malik Cunningham and shuffling on the offensive line; Next week’s joint practices with the Green Bay Packers will be the first such practices JuJu Smith-Schuster has had in his career. More.
- Christopher Price posts his notebook from Sunday’s practice: What started as a relatively low-intensity workout in shorts and shells turned into a spirited afternoon that included some interesting work on both sides of the ball.
- Chris Mason notes the Patriots used three quarterbacks in team drills during a lightning-delayed practice on Sunday afternoon. Mac Jones shines in red zone while Bailey Zappe struggles.
- Matt Dolloff reports the Patriots finally get Cole Strange back at practice, a massive piece of the offense.
- Karen Guregian details how rookie linebacker Marte Mapu continues to impress everyone around him.
- Matt Dolloff thumbnails 7 Patriots that stood out on day 13 of practice, from Mike Gesicki to Malik Cunningham.
- Zack Cox puts together his latest 53-man roster projection: Who’s in, out? Cunningham in, McSorely out.
- Mark Daniels offers his 53-man roster projection features exciting offensive prospects.
- Phil Perry’s 53-man roster projection: The Patriots need more juice at the running back position, and Ezekiel Elliott would provide it.
- Nick Stevens offers a guide to managing Malik Cunningham mania.
- Sophie Weller highlights Adrian Phillips on his “welcome to the NFL moment” after Christian Gonzalez’ rookie debut.
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Russ Goldman & Steve Balestrieri share thoughts on Friday’s game. (28 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Training Camp Tour: Mahomes channels Brady, Packers Love affair, and Justin Tucker magic.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scout’s Notebook: Can Dak Prescott lead Cowboys to Super Bowl? Plus, thoughts on Eric Bieniemy and Seattle’s secondary.
- Jarrett Bell (USA Today) NFL training camp notebook: Teams still trying to get arms around new fair-catch rule.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2023 NFL Preseason: The secret superstars of Week 1. Malik Cunningham, Keion White included.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Overreactions, reality checks from NFL preseason Week 1.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking 14 rookie QB debuts. No. 5 Malik Cunningham.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL preseason Week 1 winners and losers. Loser: Mac Jones. /eye-roll.
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) NFL preseason Week 1 winners, losers: Rough debuts for rookie QBs.
- Jarrett Bell (USA Today) NFL teams on high alert for brawls as joint practices gear up.
- Experts (ESPN) NFL Quarterback Council 2023: Ranking top 10 QBs by trait.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) As he embarks on season six as a starter, Patrick Mahomes has Tom Brady’s seven championships in mind.
Loading comments...