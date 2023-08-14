 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 8/14/23 - Cole Strange returns, Marte Mapu impresses; More!

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Marima
  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Keion White’s impressive debut no surprise to his former coaches; OL questions; Gonzo’s physicality; Cunningham’s next step; More.
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Patriots’ preseason is about to level up; Belichick and the media agree the O-Line is a problem; More.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Thoughts on Pats-Texans.
  • Mike Kadlick’s training camp notebook: ‘Malik Mania’ remains the story of New England’s busy weekend; Tyquan Thornton was back with the first group and Mac Jones. Kayshon Boutte was with Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley; Sidy Sow repped at right tackle with the first team, with Riley Reiff at right guard. More!
  • Zack Cox’s Sunday camp observations: Some good news for the Patriots’ struggling offensive line: Starting left guard Cole Strange practiced Sunday for the first time in nearly two weeks. More.
  • Alex Barth’s Camp Notebook: Preseason standouts get a bigger role on Day 13: A heavy focus on situational work in the non-padded practice. Christian Gonzalez’ second INT of camp; More.
  • Taylor KylesObservations from Day 13: The offense featured several new wrinkles including more Malik Cunningham and shuffling on the offensive line; Next week’s joint practices with the Green Bay Packers will be the first such practices JuJu Smith-Schuster has had in his career. More.
  • Christopher Price posts his notebook from Sunday’s practice: What started as a relatively low-intensity workout in shorts and shells turned into a spirited afternoon that included some interesting work on both sides of the ball.
  • Chris Mason notes the Patriots used three quarterbacks in team drills during a lightning-delayed practice on Sunday afternoon. Mac Jones shines in red zone while Bailey Zappe struggles.
  • Matt Dolloff reports the Patriots finally get Cole Strange back at practice, a massive piece of the offense.
  • Karen Guregian details how rookie linebacker Marte Mapu continues to impress everyone around him.
  • Matt Dolloff thumbnails 7 Patriots that stood out on day 13 of practice, from Mike Gesicki to Malik Cunningham.
  • Zack Cox puts together his latest 53-man roster projection: Who’s in, out? Cunningham in, McSorely out.
  • Mark Daniels offers his 53-man roster projection features exciting offensive prospects.
  • Phil Perry’s 53-man roster projection: The Patriots need more juice at the running back position, and Ezekiel Elliott would provide it.
  • Nick Stevens offers a guide to managing Malik Cunningham mania.
  • Sophie Weller highlights Adrian Phillips on his “welcome to the NFL moment” after Christian Gonzalez’ rookie debut.
  • Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Russ Goldman & Steve Balestrieri share thoughts on Friday’s game. (28 min.)

