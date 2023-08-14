After spending almost three weeks of training camp at Gillette Stadium, and also playing their first preseason game at home, the New England Patriots will soon be taking their act on the road. Back-to-back joint practice blocks with the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans are on tap.

For the Patriots, those sessions and the ensuing exhibition contests will provide another opportunity to test themselves against other teams. For their defense in particular, they will be a next step to build their identity — something that has yet to happen, according to veteran safety Adrian Phillips.

“We’re in a growing stage,” Phillips told reporters after Sunday’s practice. “We haven’t identified what we bring to the table yet. We know what we want to bring to the table as far as physicality, turnovers, and stuff like that. But we’re still figuring out how we’re going to mesh all of our pieces together.

“That’s what’s good about training camp. You have the time to be able to figure that out and keep growing and keep building to see what guys are comfortable doing, and take it from there.”

The early signs shown by the unit were encouraging. Not only did the club retain virtually all of its core personnel sans retired safety Devin McCourty, it also added highly-promising rookies such as Christian Gonzalez, Keion White and Marte Mapu to the equation.

Gonzalez and White both played in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans last Thursday, but neither Mapu nor most of the established starters took the field. New England still stood firm when going against the Houston starting offense led by second-overall draft pick C.J. Stroud at quarterback.

When Stroud was pulled after two series, the Patriots were up 3-0 thanks in large part due to their defense. Of course, as Phillips pointed out, the entire unit still has a ways to go.

The upcoming joint practices, starting on Wednesday and Thursday in Green Bay, are therefore a welcome challenge and learning opportunity.

“It’s always fun to go against other people,” the 31-year-old said. “We’re going out to Green Bay, we have a job to do. We’ll test ourselves. We’ll test our defense against their offense, see where we match up and see what we need to do to get better. Just try to go out there and make the best out of everything we can.”