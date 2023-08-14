New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki was unable to finish Monday’s training camp practice because of an apparent arm injury.

The 27-year-old, who is in his first season with the team, had to be helped off the field by the training staff following a one-on-one tackling drill with linebacker Jahlani Tavai. Gesicki appeared to awkwardly land on his right arm after being taken to the ground.

No further details are available at this point in time. Teams are not required to release any injury reports during the preseason.

Gesicki arrived in New England in March, signing a one-year, $4.5 million contract that includes $3.55 million in guarantees. The former second-round draft pick brought considerable experience as a receiving tight end to the team’s offense after previously having caught 233 passes for 2,633 yards and 19 touchdowns in a combined 82 regular season and playoff games as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

The Penn State product also established himself as a prominently-featured member of the Patriots offense early on in his tenure. Gesicki received regular opportunities with the starting offense around quarterback Mac Jones in both spring practices and training camp, but his injury now leaves his status in question.

The Patriots are scheduled to leave for Green Bay on Tuesday for a pair of joint practices with the Packers. The two teams will then meet for a preseason contest on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. ET.