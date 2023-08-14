 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Patriots to sign former Bengals, XFL linebacker Carson Wells

The Colorado product signed with Cincinnati as an undrafted rookie in 2022.

By Oliver Thomas
/ new
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Minicamp Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

A June visitor to Gillette Stadium has returned in August.

The New England Patriots plan to sign linebacker Carson Wells, who previously worked out for the organization, as the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed reported on Monday.

Wells, 24, had entered the league with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2022. The Colorado product was waived leading up to the NFL’s 85-man roster deadline last summer after making his preseason debut.

Later selected by the St. Louis Battlehawks at pick No. 62 overall in January’s XFL supplemental draft, Wells appeared in 10 games during the spring season. He totaled 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks while making eight starts.

Wells’ arrival will require a corresponding move for New England.

The roster stands at its 90-man limit after the recent additions of running back C.J. Marable and offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool from the USFL ranks.

The Green Bay Packers are set host the Patriots for joint practices heading into Saturday’s 8 p.m. ET preseason matchup at Lambeau Field.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...