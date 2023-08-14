Patriots training camp notebook: Kendrick Bourne has busy day as offensive scheme advances

The New England Patriots were back on the practice fields Monday for their 13th and perhaps final training camp practice of the summer in Foxboro. Before they turn their attention for a week out in Green Bay, New England was back in full pads for the session.

Here are the top observations from the practice.

Attendance

Absent: RB Pierre Strong, OL Kody Russey, OG Bill Murray, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Ty Montgomery, LB Ronnie Perkins, DE Trey Flowers (PUP), OG Michael Onwenu (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Limited: OG Cole Strange

Red non-contact jersey: LB Marte Mapu

Injured: TE Mike Gesicki, LB Anfernee Jennings

A similar attendance as Sunday’s session, but an injury to Mike Gesicki headlined the afternoon (more on that soon). Anfernee Jennings also stayed down and needed attention late in practice. He didn't return but did walk off on his own power.

Takeaways

Gesicki goes down: Perhaps the biggest news of Monday’s practice was tight end Mike Gesicki going down with what appeared to be a right arm/shoulder injury. It occurred during a one-on-one live tackling to the ground session (a new drill in 2023) after Gesicki got tangled up with Jahlani Tavai. The tight end looked to be in discomfort as trainers helped him off the field.

Busy Bourne: Kendrick Bourne had one of his best days of the summer on Monday, as he was heavily involved during team drills. Bourne had five total catches on the day, highlighted by a one-handed snag up the seam in the end zone. The receiver also had an additional touch on a reverse.

Mac Watch: It was a strong session for quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots offense. The quarterback’s best balls of the day came on slot fade downfield to JuJu Smith-Schuster and then connected with him again on a hole shot. Jones followed it up in the red area, lobbing a perfectly placed ball for the one-handed touchdown to Bourne. He also connected with Hunter Henry late in the same period.

O’Brien’s offense: After drilling several of O’Brien’s staple concepts throughout the early days of training camp, it looked like the Patriots appeared to graduate to more advance stuff on Monday. Some strong designs helped lead to a big play from Rhamondre Stevenson, as well as Bourne’s big day.

“It feels more complex, but it’s better. Not being so one-dimensional,” Kendrick Bourne said after practice. “The defense, they have to do more to stop us. So, I feel like we’re more versatile in a sense.”

QB Malik: Still in his white wide receiver jersey, Malik Cunningham continued to mix in at times at quarterback. One thing is clear: this is not a competition, as he only took five snaps at QB. What this is, however, was Cunningham mixing in for a play-or-two here and there for Jones or Zappe. It seems they have a plan for him going forward, and that plan is starting to take shape.

Kicker Watch: After a 4-for-4 day for Nick Folk yesterday, Chad Ryland was up for kicking duties Monday. He went 7-of-8 total, which included a make in a live two-minute situation near the end of practice. Ryland’s lone miss just squeaked past the left upright.

Rookie Fun: At the end of practice, Bill Belichick sent rookies Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi, and Keion White back deep to catch punts. After the first punt bounced off Sow’s hands, Mafi and White both corralled their opportunities. Matthew Slater joked after practice that a 2-for-3 performance should be enough to call for an early dismissal today.

Other notes:

Demario Douglas was part of Mac Jones’ wide receiver crew during the final two-minute session. Jones went to the rookie on three of the first four plays, in which they connected on two.

Shaun Wade had one of the plays of the day as he quickly got into the backfield to snag a one-handed interception on a Bailey Zappe screen. It would have been an easy pick-six for Wade, who is quietly starting to stack strong days together.

Fellow defensive back Marcus Jones was in the area for perhaps Mac Jones’ two worst pass attempts of the day. One appeared to be a miscommunication that Marcus batted away, while he then looked to intercept another one, but a further review would be necessary.

Josh Uche was a notable presence in the backfield on multiple occasions logging at least two sacks.

A similar line in front of Mac Jones as Sunday, with veteran Riley Reiff at right guard and rookie Sidy Sow to his right. Newcomer Micah Vanterpool was back at guard and was sent on a penalty lap for one false start. Trent Brown also participated in full during team drills.

The Patriots will have a travel day on Tuesday as they are off to Green Bay for a pair of joint practices Wednesday and Thursday.