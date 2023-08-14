What signing running back Ezekiel Elliott means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots will add a big name to their offense. The team and free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott have reached an agreement on a reported one-year contract.

A former member of the Dallas Cowboys, who was drafted fourth overall in 2016, Elliott is one of the most productive players of his era. However, the question is what he can bring to a Patriots running back room that has been built around a committee approach for much of the past two decades under head coach Bill Belichick.

With that in mind, let’s take a bigger-picture look at the signing.

The Patriots bolster their running back depth: The Patriots entered training camp in decent shape at running back, but the group’s depth has since been tested. The team’s top option, Rhamondre Stevenson, was a limited practice participant earlier this summer, while Ty Montgomery has been absent since suffering an undisclosed injury during the second practice of camp.

This, at times, meant New England had only three backs available: sophomores Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris, and fourth-year man J.J. Taylor. Even with Stevenson returning to full-participation status, there was room for improving the backup options. Strong Jr. and Harris, after all, lack experience, while Taylor has had limited production since his arrival as a rookie free agent in 2019.

The Patriots brought in former USFL standout C.J. Marable over the weekend, but he apparently is not the sole answer to the team’s questions at running back. Now, the hope is that Elliott will also help with that.

Rhamondre Stevenson is still RB1: Due to his status as a former first-round draft pick and member of the Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott is one of the highest-profile running backs in the NFL. That said, the Patriots did not bring him in to fill a role to mirror that status.

They are, after all, very high on Rhamondre Stevenson and will continue using him as their top option at running back. That said, Elliott should still be able to fill a valuable complementary role within the New England offense based on what the 28-year-old can bring to the equation.

New England adds a productive short-yardage runner and strong pass protector: At this point in his career, Elliott is likely no longer a true bell-cow running back. However, that does not mean he cannot still be effective as a rotational or package-specific option.

While time will tell whether or not he will be part of a serious rotation with Rhamondre Stevenson, his recent history suggests he can at the very least help out in certain areas. One of those is the short-yardage game, as illustrated by the following numbers shared by The Athletic’s Chad Graff:

Elliott thrived in the short-yardage situations in which Stevenson struggled. Elliott ranked fifth in the percentage of his carries that went for zero or negative yards. Stevenson was 25th in that stat. Elliott ranked seventh among running backs at third-down conversions, moving the chains on 67 percent of his third-down carries, per TruMedia. Stevenson was 28th.

The film backs up those statistical observations. Even at this stage in his career, Elliott can be a productive running back due to his combination of power, contact balance, and high-running motor.

Zeke Elliott's 12 rush TDs last season were tied with Nick Chubb and Josh Jacobs for the 4th-most among RB



Not only is he a powerful runner with exceptional contact balance, but he never stops moving his feet. Also made defenders pay for taking bad angles in space pic.twitter.com/Kp6feSVWuM — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) July 29, 2023

Even if he does not return to the Pro Bowl form he showed earlier in his career — Elliott was voted to the NFL’s all-star game in 2016, 2018 and 2019 — there is a chance the Patriots get something of value out of him. That also is true given his potential contributions in pass protection.

Elliott may not be a receiving threat at this point in his career, but he brings a ton of value in pass protection



Blocks with maximum effort and shows a high IQ in blitz pickup to ID 2nd and 3rd-level rushers



Can also contribute at FB pic.twitter.com/jhmogxWl8v — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) July 29, 2023

According to Pro Football Focus, Elliott had a success rate as a pass protector of 97.8 percent in 2022. He gave up two pressures — both of them hurries — on 46 blocking attempts. His effectiveness ranked fourth among the league’s qualifying running backs.

New England places a premium on its backs being able to hold down the fort when asked to pass block. And while Rhamondre Stevenson (96.3%) is a proven commodity in this area, the other backs on the roster — even former wide receiver Montgomery, to a degree — are not.

Elliott brings considerable experience to the table: A first-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2016, Elliott has quite a bit of mileage on his wheels: over seven seasons and 109 regular season and playoff games, he has touched the football exactly 2,300 times for a combined 11,056 yards and 82 touchdowns.

Needless to say, his experience is significant. That becomes even more obvious when comparing his past production to the Patriots’ previous running back group: Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor and C.J. Marable have just 973 carries and receptions on their collective NFL résumés.

Those numbers can be interpreted in various ways. One is the following: Elliott has the NFL acumen to take over a mentorship role in a very young room.

The base value of Elliott’s deal is below the initially-mentioned $6 million: Initial reports about the signing included an “up to” value of $6 million. While it is therefore theoretically possible that Elliott can earn as much, he would have to hit every incentive and bonus in the deal for that to happen.

This means that the deal’s base value is lower than that. How low? That is TBD. For now, we know that the pact includes a $3 million base salary and $1 million signing bonus. That information is not enough to calculate a cap number for 2023 just yet, even though the salary means Elliott will make the Top-51 list.

A follow-up move needs to be made: The Patriots had no moves listed on the NFL transactions wire on Monday, meaning that neither the signing of Elliott nor that of linebacker Carson Wells are official yet. Once they become just that, New England will have to clear space on its 90-man roster: at the moment, no spots are available.