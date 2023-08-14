Patriots signing former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to reported one-year deal

Gillette Stadium will mark the next stop for Ezekiel Elliott.

The former Dallas Cowboys running back is set to sign with the New England Patriots on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, as reported Monday by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Elliott, 28, had been hosted by the Patriots on a free-agent visit as training camp opened in July.

A three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Elliott stands 103 games into an NFL run that began in the first round of the 2016 draft at No. 4 overall. The Ohio State product has amassed 8,262 rushing yards, 2,336 receiving yards and 80 total touchdowns across 2,186 touches.

Last season, Elliott scored 12 touchdowns while averaging career lows with 3.8 yards per carry and 5.4 yards per catch. He started 14 games and finished below 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the first time during his Cowboys tenure.

Dallas released Elliott with the post-June 1 designation as the new league year opened in March.

A veteran well-regarded for his work in pass protection now joins a Patriots backfield led by reigning offensive leader Rhamondre Stevenson. The current depth chart also includes Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor, C.J. Marable and Ty Montgomery II, who has been sidelined by a leg injury since the second practice of the summer.

Elliott will wear No. 15 with New England, digits the College Football Playoff national champion last wore with the Buckeyes. His agreement includes a signing bonus of $1 million along with a base salary of $3 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

No 90-man roster moves were processed for the Patriots on Monday’s transaction wire.