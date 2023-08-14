Patriots reach extension with injured linebacker Raekwon McMillan through 2024, per report

Although out for 2023, Raekwon McMillan will be returning to the New England Patriots for 2024.

The organization reached agreement with the veteran linebacker on a one-year contract extension worth up to $2.245 million, according to a report Monday from Field Yates of ESPN.

McMillan, 27, was placed on injured reserve in May after sustaining a partially torn Achilles in practice and does not count against the 90-man roster limit.

The former Ohio State captain and national champion had re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in March. He did so having appeared in 16 games for New England last campaign, starting the opener. Across 250 snaps on defense and 277 snaps on special teams, McMillan finished with 35 tackles as well as his first career sack and first career touchdown return.

“Raekwon gave us a lot of versatility,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters during June’s organized team activities. “It just was an unfortunate situation, but you know, he’s young. I think things went well when he came back from the ACL a year ago, played in every game, except for one. I think he missed with a thumb or something, but hopefully he’ll be back.”

McMillan’s 2021 with New England had ended on injured reserve in training camp due to a torn ACL. A one-year contract extension followed, however, and now another does.

Selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft at No. 54 overall, McMillan made previous stops with the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders before arriving in Foxborough as a 33-game starter with 204 tackles, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.