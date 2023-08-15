The New England Patriots were one of five teams to vote against the new NFL kickoff rule, which states any kickoff fair caught inside the 25-yard line will act the same as a touchback.

While the rule ultimately passed (and Patriots’ players and coaches has since voiced their displeasure) it is now their responsible to follow the rule. And perhaps, find a way to use it to their advantage.

As veteran kicker Nick Folk explained in the spring, teams may not be willingly to show their hand during the preseason on how they plan to approach the new rule. But, New England might have done so Thursday night against the Houston Texans.

On the opening kickoff of the game, rookie Chad Ryland hit a low bouncing squib kick that bounced twice around the 15- and 5-yard line before rolling into the end zone.

It was a kick that Folk also theorized could become more popular under the new rule, and as he alluded too, it may have not bounced in New England’s favor.

“I’d venture to say No. 1 on the hit list, there’s going to be more squib kicks,” Folk explained back in the spring. “Now, when you’re kicking this ball that is this oblong shape, you just don’t know. It’s a tough kick to perfect. You’re at the mercy of the football.”

Asked about the kick Friday morning, Belichick passed on commenting. But, the smirk that came across his face while the question was asked may have been more of an answer in itself (the 6:02 mark here).

If New England was testing the waters on the new kickoff rule, it may have been the perfect time to do so. The first play of the game with a rookie kicker could easily be forgotten or perhaps passed off for a case of the ‘yips’.

But, it also wasn’t the only different kickoff of the game. On Ryland’s second attempt, he again aligned just five yards behind the ball and poached one right to the goal line. Whether it was again a strategy or just New England testing different situations in an exhibition game is anyone’s guess.

What was telling was on Ryland’s third and final attempt, he moved back to his usual 10 yards behind the ball - where he typically aligned for kickoffs at the University of Maryland. This alignment led to an easy touch back on a ball out of the end zone.

It wouldn’t be in New England’s favor to continue to show their cards on the new kickoff rule throughout the preseason. But as you probably expected with a Belichick-led team, they likely have a trick or two up their sleeve once it’s needed in the regular season.

Beyond the kickoffs, here’s what else caught our eye on special teams throughout Thursday’s preseason opener.

Two Kickers?

When New England traded up in the fourth-round for Ryland in the 2023 NFL Draft, it looked like the end of the road for 38-year old Nick Folk. But, Thursday’s preseason game may have signaled otherwise.

Despite Folk being a known commodity for New England at this point, the veteran attempted the first, and only, field goal during Thursday’s contest - a 44-yard make . As discussed above, the rookie handled kickoff duties.

While it’s not something we’d advocate for, the Patriots may be setting the stage for both kickers to make the 53-man roster. In theory, the consistent Folk could handle field goals while the big legged Ryland could handle kickoffs and perhaps 50+ yard attempts.

You could argue from where New England is coming from, as historically rookie kickers have averaged around three percent worse on field goal attempts than the NFL average since 2000. And throughout Folk’s tenure, he has hit at roughly an 88 percent clip. But, the veteran began to fade at the end of last year and everything we’ve seen from Ryland thus far suggests he could be trusted with the reins. After going 16-of-17 from 49 yards and less in his final season at Maryland, Ryland’s occasional miss throughout the summer hasn’t been severe.

Perhaps the veteran Folk would stick around on the practice squad, making the move more sensible. Or perhaps a move to his hometown in Dallas would be logical as the Cowboys look to still be in need of a kicker. Potentially keeping both on the 53-man squad, however, is a questionable choice.

Baringer’s Live Debut

It was a good but not great night in the office for rookie Bryce Baringer in his preseason debut. The rookie shanked one punt (which still rolled for a 56-yard total) and recorded one touch back from Houston’s 47-yard line - something he struggled with at times at Michigan State recording 42 touchbacks on 109 attempts over his last two seasons.

What was good, however, was his first punt of the night that was downed at the 10-yard line. He later showcased the powerful leg we’ve seen throughout camp with a punt that traveled 72 air yards and recorded a net of 62 yards.

Additionally, he continues to be the primary holder for both Folk and Ryland.

While the veteran Corliss Waitman wasn’t bad himself Thursday night, it still looks like Baringer’s job to lose at this point of the summer.

Ameer Speed

Baringer was the only former Spartan that impressed Thursday night, as sixth-round rookie Ameer Speed impressed during his team-high 17 special teams snaps.

When specialist Cody Davis went down with a knee injury last season, Adrian Phillips filled his role as the personal protector. With Davis (PUP) and Phillips (veteran rest) out of Thursday’s contest, that role first went to Speed.

Speed also had one of the best special teams reps of the night when moved to the wing (No. 28). Backed up inside the two-yard line, Speed holds his block before firing down field. When squared up to the returner, he maintains his leveraged, shortens his stride with a shimmy, and records the tackle.

Plays like that will go a long way for a player like Speed to make the 53-man roster. And for those projecting your own roster at home, log down Speed, DaMarcus Mitchell, Raleigh Webb, and Calvin Munson as depth players who played on four special teams units.

Additionally Isaiah Bolden, the other late-round rookie corner, impressed in his lone rep as a kick returner. He appeared to be just one broken tackle away from breaking it, but it’s apparent how he led the the entire FCS in kick return average (36.9 yards) back in 2021.

Gonzalez’s Role?

Speed wasn’t the only rookie cornerback who got some special teams run, as first-rounder Christian Gonzalez also was an early member of the kickoff and punt teams (four total special teams snaps).

While it may have come as a surprise to some, Gonzalez has been a steady fixture in those roles throughout training camp. The corner also played four units - in addition to field goal block - for Oregon in his final collegiate season.

Time will tell if Gonzalez will remain a part of those coverage teams when the regular season begins, as he is currently entrenched as the teams primary boundary cornerback.

Neutral Zone

The biggest ‘down’ on special teams throughout the night may have come late in the third quarter (2:47). With Houston set to punt on fourth-and-one, linebacker Diego Fagot jumped into the neutral zone and gifted the Texans a fresh set of downs.

Luckily for Fagot, Houston did not capitalize on the situation and punted again just four plays later. But, it’s the kind of mistake a young player can't afford, especially one who would likely make the roster due to his work on special teams.