All it takes is one look at wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to tell something is different. That’s because after attacking the offseason, Bourne is set to play this season at 205 pounds — roughly 15 pounds more than his listed weight last season.

“I feel the best I’ve ever felt. Best shape of my life,” Bourne told reporters Monday. “I’m just able to do more and feel better. That’s the key for me. I’m just taking care of my body better. Just rehabbing and doing the things I need to do off the field so that I can perform better on the field.”

So far, the performance has been better. Despite the new body, Bourne has looked like his old 2021 self through 13 training camp practices.

That was highlighted on Monday, as he nabbed a perfectly placed ball from Mac Jones with one-hand up the seam in the end zone for a touchdown.

“Good overall team play,” Bourne said. “[Offensive line] blocking, Mac threw a good ball, made a good catch. It was good.”

Beyond the score, Bourne has perhaps his busiest day of the summer on Monday. It may not have been a coincidence it came as new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s system continues to become more and more complex each practice.

In total, Bourne hauled in five passes throughout Monday’s session. O’Brien got the ball in his hands on one instance off a run-pass option slant, before later handing it to the receiver on a reverse.

“It feels more complex, but it’s better. Not being so one-dimensional,” Kendrick Bourne said of the offense. “The defense, they have to do more to stop us. So, I feel like we’re more versatile in a sense.”

After falling out of favor in New England’s offense last season, Bourne has enjoyed new life under O’Brien so far. While the more complex scheme is one positive, Bourne also highlighted the unit’s communication as something that's improved.

“We’re really poised, knowing what we’re doing together. Knowing each other and communicating well,” he said. “I think our communication is a lot better than it’s been. So, I think we just need to keep talking to each other. Knowing what we’re seeing and things like that. It’s been good so far.”

With joint practices in Green Bay now on deck, Bourne and the rest of the top offensive players will get to face another defense for the first time after sitting out of the preseason opener. They’ll look to continue to build momentum, while Bourne hopes things go somewhat smoother than last year’s practices against Carolina.

“Last year was fun, I had a bad situation last year,” he said with a smile. “Very competitive. So, I enjoy going against someone else and just seeing how we shape up against someone else is always good.”