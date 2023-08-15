New England Patriots links 8/15/23 - Offense Zekes into contention, Stevenson gets solid backup

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar says the Patriots are reportedly signing Ezekiel Elliott, pairing the former Cowboys star with Rhamondre Stevenson to form a formidable running back duo.
- Mike Dussault’s Day 14 Blogservations: Offense finishes with a flourish; The most unfortunate news of the day however came during tackling drills early on when Mike Gesicki collided hard with Jahlani Tavai and appeared to land awkwardly on his arm as he hit the ground. More.
- Evan Lazar gives us five takeaways as the offense, Kendrick Bourne set the table for joint practices. 1. QB Mac Jones’s comfort level growing at the line of scrimmage.
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Talking Zeke, O-line configurations and roster decisions at WR.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Mac Jones helps 10-year old cancer survivor Ramie Darling and family celebrate reunion.
- Press Conferences: Myles Bryant - Matthew Slater - Kendrick Bourne - Jabrill Peppers - Bill Belichick.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss reports Ezekiel Elliott said on social media Monday that he is signing with the Patriots. Elliott’s one-year deal includes a $3 million base salary and a $1 million signing bonus that can be worth up to $6 million with incentives. This move addresses one of the thinnest positions on the roster.
- Murph (E2GSports) What Ezekiel Elliott brings to the offense, the sideline and to the locker room. ‘Zeke is coming in here understanding his role. Spell the number one guy, short yardage and deep red zone carries’ /Good read.
- Zack Cox explains why the Ezekiel Elliott signing makes total sense for the Patriots. Elliott is not the same talent he was in his prime, but he’s miles better than what the Pats were working with at RB.
- Phil Perry believes Zeke Elliott is an ideal complement to Stevenson in the Pats backfield.
- Alex Barth lays out why Ezekiel Elliott is the right back for New England right now.
- Tim Crowley looks at how Ezekiel Elliott performed in his previous meetings with the Patriots.
- Karen Guregian points out while the Zeke signing is a good start, there are still plenty of other areas that need help on the offensive side of the ball.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) What Ezekiel Elliott signing means for Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Sean T. McGuire says Ezekiel Elliott isn’t moving the needle for the Patriots and they are still viewed as the fourth-best team in the AFC East.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Ezekiel Elliott addition makes no sense for New England. “To me, the main issue I have with this addition for the Patriots is that I think Elliott is going to get more carries than he should because of who he is and what the back of his jerseys says.”
- Chad Finn offers 9 thoughts about the Patriots, starting with their rediscovered athleticism.
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots signed free agent linebacker Carson Wells from the XFL.
- Dakota Randall writes Bill Belichick sure loves him some Raekwon McMillan. The Patriots signed the veteran LB to a one-year, $2.245M contract extension even though he will miss the entire 2023 season with an Achilles injury suffered during the offseason.
- Alex Barth’s Day 14 Camp Notebook: In a fully-padded practice the team worked in a lot of situational drills, mainly two-minute and red zone. Teachable moment on offense during drill trying to move the ball 75 yards in 45 seconds; On the defensive side of the ball, it was a standout day for outside linebacker Josh Uche; More.
- Taylor Kyles’ observations from Day 14: Strong day from Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne; Rookie linemen go 2-for-3 on punt return attempts; Tyquan Thornton has seen more work with Mac Jones; More.
- Sophie Weller’s Training Camp takeaways: Offense suffers scare after Mike Gesicki leaves field with injury; Anfernee Jennings also suffered a wrist/hand injury later on in practice; Play of the day: Kendrick Bourne had a one-handed catch in the end zone over Myles Bryant from Mac Jones. More.
- Doug Kyed presents two theories on why Malik Cunningham is taking first-team reps in practice. 1. Cunningham is a valuable scout-team option heading into Week 1 against the Eagles. /Makes sense.
- Karen Guregian explains why Bill Belichick doused some cold water on Malik Malia. ‘Belichick doesn’t want to put all that pressure and all of those expectations on the undrafted rookie. Plus, he’s still on a fact-finding mission with Cunningham, and whether or not he can be a secret weapon for the offense perhaps running a few gadget plays’.
- Jerry Thornton says the Patriots seem to have found Malik Cunningham’s true position: All of them. Including QB.
- Mark Daniels tells us why Kendrick Bourne looks bound for a big season with Patriots. Bourne is in the best shape of his life. That’s led to more confidence and the WR has had a fantastic training camp this summer.
- Doug Kyed notes JuJu Smith-Schuster has loved what he’s seen from the team’s young receivers.
- CBS Boston passes along a report: Patriots hope Mike Gesicki can play by Week 1 with shoulder injury.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate provides his thoughts on Elliott’s fit in New England and the impact on Rhamondre Stevenson, Mac Jones and the offense. (30 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Conor Orr (SI) Patriots pave their own path to contention with Ezekiel Elliott signing.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots plan to have Ezekiel Elliott participate in joint practices with Packers
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Ezekiel Elliott signing with Patriots. ‘While he may not be in his prime, Elliott could prove to be extremely valuable to the Patriots, particularly in the red zone. All 12 of Elliott’s rushing touchdowns in 2022 came in the red area while 11 of those came inside the 10-yard line.’
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots giving Malik Cunningham more practice time at quarterback.
- Antwan Staley (NY Daily News) Jets sign RB Dalvin Cook to one-year deal worth up to $8.6M: source.
- Maurice Moton (Bleacher Report) Winners and losers after Dalvin Cook agrees to contract with Jets. Winner: Dolphins RB committee. Loser: Buffalo Bills.
- Adam Zientek (AtoZSports) Bills’ Brandon Beane looks like a genius after the Patriots signed Ezekiel Elliott.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Sean McDermott “still working through” process after taking over defensive play calling.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Preseason Debrief, Week 1: Everything to know about rookie debuts, position battles and more. 20) Patriots second-round pick Keion White, who was the best player on the field in the team’s preseason opener, is not your normal rookie. He’s 6-foot-5, 290 pounds and 24 years old. He’s also part of a very deep defensive line for New England, the best Bill Belichick has had in at least five years.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about every NFL team in Week 1 of 2023 preseason: Chiefs, Patriots have secret weapons.
- Alex Kay (Bleacher Report) 6 NFL rookies already looking like draft-day steals ahead of 2023 season. Malik Cunningham included.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) NFL preseason Week 1 burning questions: Russell Wilson washed? Jordan Love good?
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1 rookie grades. Only one rookie mentioned for Texans-Patriots: WR Tank Dell (A-).
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Michael McCann (Sportico) Michael Oher sues family in ‘Blind Side’ profits dispute.
