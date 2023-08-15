8 performances of note from the Patriots’ 14th training camp practice

Once again wearing full pads, the New England Patriots held their 14th session of this year’s training camp on Monday afternoon. The practice was an eventful one — you can recap the action here — and saw several standout performances in both a positive and a negative sense.

So, with that said, here is our rundown of who caught the eye during the two-hour session.

QB Mac Jones: The Patriots’ starting quarterback was not perfect — one of his passes was almost picked off by Marcus Jones and he had some inaccuracies on fade attempts — but overall had a very encouraging practice. Jones was in a good rhythm in full team drills, and looked comfortable both in two-minute and red zone work. He made some good throws and decisions, and spread the ball around well. As he continues to grow, so does the entire offense around him.

WR Kendrick Bourne: The arrow continues pointing up for the third-year Patriot. Bourne was heavily involved with the Mac Jones-led starting offense, catching all four of the passes thrown his way in team drills and also carrying the ball once on a reverse. He also was responsible for the play of the day when he hauled in an impressive one-handed snag down the seam for a touchdown. This version of Kendrick Bourne could become a big factor forNew England in 2023.

WR Demario Douglas: Not only did Douglas lead the team with five targets in team drills — catching two passes each from Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe — the rookie also saw some prominent reps with the starting offense again. Both of his catches from Jones came in a two-minute drill, another example of him having earned the team’s trust.

CB Shaun Wade: The former Ohio State standout still appears to be firmly on the roster bubble, but he has started to build some momentum. Lining up in several positions on the secondary, he registered the best defensive play of the day when he undercut a Bailey Zappe screen pass for an interception. In a game setting he would have taken the pick to the house for a touchdown.

K Chad Ryland: One day after Nick Folk went 4-for-4, challenger Chad Ryland delivered a 7-for-8 session from up to approximately 50 yards out — including one successful kick to cap off a two-minute drill. His lone miss also just barely squeaked past the left upright.

QB Bailey Zappe: For as good as Mac Jones looked on Monday, his backup was as uninspiring. Zappe not only threw the aforementioned interception to Shaun Wade, he also was unable to get the second-team offense going in a two-minute situation. Sprinkle in six would-be sacks in team drills, and you get a disappointing day for the second-year QB.

OT Conor McDermott: McDermott flirted with taking over as the top right tackle option earlier this training camp, but it appears he has now dropped down the depth chart. Riley Reiff appears to be ahead of him, and rookie Sidy Sow now also might be on his way to overtake the veteran who spent Monday with the second unit.

C Jake Andrews: The Patriots’ fourth-round rookie had a forgettable practice on Monday. Andrews was involved in two bad center/quarterback exchanges: the first either was a false start or a similar mishap, ending with him running a penalty lap; the second was a shotgun snap that flew right past Bailey Zappe. Not the best day for the youngster.

Also worth noting as positives are wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Hunter Henry, who each caught four passes in team drills. On the other end of the spectrum is the team’s overall health, with both tight end Mike Gesicki and linebacker Anfernee Jennings getting shaken up.

The Patriots will travel to Wisconsin on Tuesday for a set of joint practices with the Green Bay Packers. The first of the two sessions will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 16.