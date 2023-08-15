The New England Patriots signing veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott has yet to be made official, but the plan is for that to change fairly soon. The 28-year-old will fly to New England on Tuesday morning to sign his contract, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It will only be a quick turnaround for Elliott before he finds himself on yet another plane. He is expected to join his new teammates on a flight from Providence to Green Bay later that same day for the Patriots’ upcoming joint practices with the Packers. The belief is that he will participate in the two sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

While it remains to be seen how extensive Elliott will be used given his lack of experience in the system, the Patriots appear willing to get him involved right away.

The fourth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys pulled the plug on Ellliott’s tenure in March. Coming off his first season below 1,000 scrimmage yards — he had 968 and 12 scores on 248 touches — he was released in a salary cap-saving move.

Five months later to the day, he will sign his next NFL contract when he puts his signature under New England’s one-year offer. Elliott will then join a running back depth chart that is led by Rhamondre Stevenson and also features Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor, and C.J. Marable.

Elliott’s first opportunity for game action will come later this week, when the Patriots and Packers square off at Lambeau Field for a 8 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Aug. 19. Recent remarks by head coach Bill Belichick suggest that his club’s new running back will see the field.

“The guys that practice the most play the least and the guys that don’t practice the most get to play,” Belichick told reporters on Monday, before the news of Elliott’s signing were first reported. “That’s how we evaluate them. We try to give everyone a fair look. It’s the same thing we’ve always done, nothing has changed.”