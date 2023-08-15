Mike Gesicki is expected to miss some time after getting banged up during Monday’s training camp practice.

The New England Patriots tight end hurt his shoulder in a one-on-one tackling drill, and was unable to finish the session. While there is some uncertainty still about the type of injury Gesicki sustained, the team is reportedly hopeful that he will not miss any regular season snaps.

“The hope is he’s back for Week 1,” noted NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Patriots will open their regular season against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Gesicki’s injury puts a temporary halt to what had been a promising few months for the offseason acquisition. The 27-year-old developed appeared to develop some good chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones, and was seeing starter-level reps throughout spring practices and the first three weeks of training camp.

With Gesicki out for the foreseeable future, the Patriots will likely turn to more 11-personnel looks featuring fellow tight end Hunter Henry and a trio of wide receivers; JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton and Demario Douglas are the top options at that position.

As far as the tight end group is concerned, Matt Sokol, Anthony Firkser, Scotty Washington and Johnny Lumpkin are the next options on the depth chart. Based on Monday’s practice, Sokol and Firkser are next in line to take on more prominent roles during Gesicki’s absence.