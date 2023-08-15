Patriots waive DaMarcus Mitchell, Tucker Addington in corresponding 90-man roster moves

Two arrivals meant two departures for the New England Patriots.

The organization waived defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell and long snapper Tucker Addington as 90-man roster spots changed hands on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Mitchell, 24, cleared the non-football injury list during the initial week of training camp and played 27 snaps on defense to go with 17 snaps on special teams in the preseason opener versus the Houston Texans. The product of Southwest Mississippi Community College and Purdue made New England’s 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie in 2022. He was active for 16 contests last regular season, finishing with 67.8 percent of the workload in the kicking game and eight tackles.

Addington, 26, joined New England’s practice squad in December after beginning last year between the USFL’s Houston Gamblers and Dallas Cowboys. The 2020 undrafted free agent from Sam Houston State was subsequently promoted to the active roster as veteran Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona landed on injured reserve. He went on to appear in the final three games.

New England’s reported agreement with running back Ezekiel Elliott has yet to be processed, while the team’s reported agreement with linebacker Carson Wells was made official on Tuesday.

The Green Bay Packers host a set of joint practices leading up to Saturday’s 8 p.m. ET kickoff at Lambeau Field.