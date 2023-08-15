Jack Jones’ probable cause hearing pushed back to September

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was scheduled to be back in court on Friday, Aug. 18 for a probable cause hearing. That will now happen next month, as NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, who cited the Boston Municipal Court, reported Jones’ hearing has been pushed back to Sept. 15.

It has been almost exactly two months since Jones was arrested at Boston’s Logan International Airport after two firearms were found in his carry-on luggage. Jones was charged with two counts of the following offenses: possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

According to Michael McCann, a legal expert at Sportico and professor at University of New Hampshire law school, the rescheduled date could be a sign that a plea deal “is in the works.”

Could be a sign a plea deal is in the works for Jack Jones (a plea deal is the most likely outcome in how his case ends, with his main goals being to avoid jail time and to give the Patriots reason to not cut him). https://t.co/9ZqOelXgoY — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) August 15, 2023

Jones’ original court date was set for one day prior to New England’s preseason match with the Green Bay Packers and following a pair of joint practices Wednesday and Thursday. According to Perry, the cornerback made the trip to Green Bay with the team on Tuesday.

The 25-year old’s new court day of Sept. 15 is just two days before the Patriots get set to host the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of the NFL season.