The New England Patriots are full-steam ahead in their preparation for the 2023 NFL season. Not only do they have 14 training camp practices in their back pocket by now, they also have played one preseason game — a 20-9 loss to the Houston Texans last Thursday.

Now, they are on to the next challenge: back-to-back joint practices on the road. The Patriots will first join forces with the Green Bay Packers, followed by sessions with the Tennessee Titans next week. This naturally also means that over the coming days and two weeks we will get a far clearer picture of where this team is headed, and who should be expected to win the battles for roster spots.

Before the start of training camp, we tried our best to identify those competitions at every position group on the team. With the start of joint practices another key event in the preparation for the 2023, we thought now would be a good time to revisit those battles and find out who has trended in the right direction so far.

Quarterback

Bailey Zappe vs. Trace McSorley: There has been a clear hierarchy in the Patriots’ quarterback room this summer: Mac Jones is the starter, Bailey Zappe the backup, and Trace McSorley the third-string option. A battle between the latter two never materialized, but undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham recently entered the mix for the QB3 spot after spending most of the early parts of camp at wide receiver. He was the fourth man up against the Texans, but he showed promise that McSorley did not.

Running back

Ty Montgomery II vs. Pierre Strong Jr.: Montgomery was actively involved in the first practice of the summer, but suffered an undisclosed injury in the second that has kept him out ever since. Strong Jr. has not lit the world on fire, but he was a steady contributor in practice and did get a shot in preseason as well. Advantage youngster so far, but it is hard to imagine a scenario were one of the two is not on the roster come September.

Kevin Harris vs. J.J. Taylor: Kevin Harris has seen plenty of action so far this summer, and appeared to be the clubhouse leader to earn the final roster spot at running back over Taylor. However, the recent free agency additions of Ezekiel Elliott and, to a lesser degree, C.J. Marable make this projection are far less safe one. Elliott will be on the team this fall, meaning that neither Harris nor Taylor might be able to make it onto the 53.

Wide receiver

Tyquan Thornton vs. Kendrick Bourne: There was some optimism about Thornton heading into his second season in the NFL, but so far the young wideout has not delivered. Yes, he did have a spectacular catch against the Texans but he still appears to be behind Bourne on the depth chart. The veteran, meanwhile, has kept progressing throughout the summer and is now looking like a top-three wide receiver on the roster alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker.

Kayshon Boutte vs. Demario Douglas vs. Tre Nixon vs. Malik Cunningham vs. Ed Lee : Demario Douglas went from bubble player to de facto roster lock in a matter of weeks, so he has clearly gotten the better of this competition for the final spots on the team. However, Kayshon Boutte also has looked good recently and if he can continue stringing positive days together might just end up joining him on the 53. Those two looking good also means that Malik Cunningham — at least purely due to his work as a wideout — and Tre Nixon making the roster seems unlikely at this point. Ed Lee has already been cut and replaced by fellow undrafted rookie Thyrick Pitts, another long-shot to make the cut.

Tight end

Matt Sokol vs. Scotty Washington vs. Anthony Firkser vs. Johnny Lumpkin: Mike Gesicki’s shoulder injury might have the potential to change the tight end picture, but for now the four depth players at the position have had quiet summers. Sokol and Firkser looked like the best of the bunch, but whether or not that is enough for them to make the team is another question.

Offensive tackle

Trent Brown vs. Riley Reiff vs. Calvin Anderson: Heading into training camp, the belief was that Brown would start at left tackle with Reiff and Anderson battling for the right-side spot. With the latter spending all of camp so far on the non-football injury list, however, the competition changed into Reiff versus Conor McDermott and Sidy Sow. Sow can be considered a roster lock due to his raft status, while McDermott appeared to be on the up but has recently gone back to second-unit duty. So, for now, Brown and Reiff are the top two with Sow as No. 3.

Conor McDermott vs. Andrew Stueber vs. Sidy Sow: If the Patriots keep Anderson on NFI to start the year and decide to carry four tackles, Sow and McDermott might both end up on the team. If one of those decisions go in another direction, however, the latter will likely join Andrew Stueber on the list of roster cuts.

Interior offensive line

James Ferentz vs. Kody Russey vs. Bill Murray vs. Chasen Hines vs. Atonio Mafi: Starting right guard Michael Onwenu, who remains on the physically unable to perform list, is a big question mark hanging over the interior offensive line. If he is activated before the start of the regular season, however, the Patriots keeping only one of this group of backups seems the likeliest outcome. If so, Atonio Mafi has to be considered the frontrunner to join Onwenu, David Andrews, Cole Strange, and fourth-round rookie Jake Andrews (who did not have a particularly great summer yet but is virtually safe based on draft status).

Interior defensive line

Daniel Ekuale vs. Sam Roberts vs. Jeremiah Pharms Jr.: Daniel Ekuale is clearly ahead of both Roberts and Pharms Jr. at the moment. Whether or not that is enough for him to actually make the team is a different discussion, but he looks more “in” than “out” at the moment.

Carl Davis Jr. vs. the field: Davis appears to be in a similar situation as Ekuale. He is higher up on the depth chart than other defensive linemen, but there is no guarantee this will translate into a roster spot. The question still remains whether having him on the 53 would be more important than depth elsewhere. Right now, “yes” still looks like the most likely answer but things can always change.

Defensive edge

Anfernee Jennings vs. Ronnie Perkins: The addition of Trey Flowers puts pressure on the Patriots’ backup edge players, but until the veteran can return from PUP and prove himself capable of contributing it seems likely one of the two still makes the team. Jennings appears to be clearly ahead of his fellow former fourth-round draft pick.

Linebacker

Marte Mapu vs. Chris Board vs. Mack Wilson Sr.: Based on the last three weeks, the Patriots will use all three of them quite a bit in 2023. Mapu is a jack of all trades on the second and third levels of the defense; Board is a core special teamer and depth linebacker; Wilson is a coverage linebacker and possible core special teamer.

Terez Hall vs. Calvin Munson vs. Olakunle Fatukasi vs. Jourdan Heilig : Calvin Munson, last man standing. With Terez Hall now on injured reserve and Olakunle Fatukasi and Jourdan Heilig both cut, he appears to be on his way to earning a practice squad spot as a reserve linebacker. Even that one is not set in stone, however.

Jourdan Heilig vs. DaMarcus Mitchell : Both Heilig and Mitchell have been cut recently. Their supposed training camp battle was a short and, ultimately, unsuccessful one for both.

Cornerback

Jonathan Jones vs. Jack Jones: Both Joneses have seen extensive action at outside cornerback opposite Christian Gonzalez so far in camp, but it appears the team prefers the youngster as a starter in that spot. This, in turn, would allow the elder Jones to move back into his natural position in the slot to give the team a top three of Gonzalez/Jones/Jones — a very solid grouping, on paper. Of course, Jack Jones’ legal status might throw a wrench into the team’s plans: if he is forced to miss any time due to his recent arrest on gun charges, Jonathan appears to be the top choice to move back out again.

Jonathan Jones vs. Marcus Jones vs. Myles Bryant vs. Jalen Mills: If all goes according to plan for the Patriots, Jonathan Jones will be their top slot in 2023. Marcus Jones, meanwhile, would likely turn into a rotational nickel with inside/out flexibility. Bryant and Mills also offer value in that spot, but the team might prefer them as part of the safety mix: both saw most of their action there, rather than at cornerback, against Houston.

Shaun Wade vs. Quandre Mosely vs. Rodney Randle Jr. vs. Ameer Speed vs. Isaiah Bolden: Three weeks into camp, and assuming the team keeps a top five of Gonzalez, Jones, Jones, Jones and Bryant at cornerback (with Mills at safety), the final spot on the depth chart remains open for competition. Given his special teams contributions, however, sixth-round rookie Ameer Speed might have the edge over the others. Shaun Wade and Isaiah Bolden appear to be his closest competition.

Safety

Adrian Phillips vs. Jabrill Peppers: Both Phillips and Peppers will be on the roster this fall, that much has been clear from the get-go. The question was if one would take on a more prominent role in the Patriots’ secondary than the other. So far, it appears both will be heavily featured alongside Kyle Dugger.

Jalen Mills vs. Joshuah Bledsoe: Bledsoe offers solid versatility and has had some encouraging moments in training camp. However, Mills seems to be ahead of him on the depth chart and therefore on his way to the roster. On top of his experience and ability to play multiple spots in the lineup, he also has been praised for his leadership in light of Devin McCourty’s retirement.

Special teams

Chad Ryland vs. Nick Folk: Both kickers have had good moments in camp so far, but what has become apparent is that Ryland has the far superior leg at this stage in the two men’s careers. Unless he completely falters over the next two weeks, the fourth-round rookie will take Folk’s spot on the roster. That does not mean the 38-year-old will be gone for good, though: he could be brought back as a practice squad option to offer both emergency depth and veteran leadership.

Bryce Baringer vs. Corliss Waitman: Like the kicker battle, the punter competition between Baringer and Waitman also has been entertaining. It also has a leader: Baringer, who has looked very good at times and also has been the first man up as a holder on field goals and extra point tries. Waitman looks like practice squad material, though.