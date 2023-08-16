New England Patriots links 8/16/23 - NE-GB joint practices underway; Rhamondre/Zeke duo will rock

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots announced they have signed LB Carson Wells and released LS Tucker Addington and DL DaMarcus Mitchell.
- Mike Dussault’s Patriots-Packers joint practice primer. Key areas to watch. 1. Packers D-line vs. Patriots O-line.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Playing some roster roulette.
- Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar break down what they’ll be looking for at this week’s Patriots joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay. (2 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Preseason takeaways, Ezekiel Elliott and previewing joint practices with the Packers. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Chris Mason suggests 9 things to watch in Pats-Packers joint practices. 1. How quickly does Elliott get in the mix?
- Tom E. Curran sets the stage for a pivotal Patriots week in Green Bay. “I want it to look like they have their ish together. All the time.”
- CBS Boston talks about what to expect during Patriots-Packers joint practice sessions. Wednesday morning will likely start with the two teams working separately before joining forces for some competitive 1-on-1 drills.
- Mike Cole tells us how the Packers will use the Patriots as a gauge for it young offense.
- Mike Reiss details what success might look like for Elliott and the Patriots, as Belichick once again adds a veteran on the back end of his career.
- Taylor Kyles analyzes what Ezekiel Elliott brings to the Patriots backfield: Elliott brings much needed depth to the Patriots’ backfield, but how exactly does he fit and can he outperform expectations?
- Tim Sheils explains how Ezekiel Elliot will make things easier for Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Mike D’Abate reports the Patriots cut two players to make room for Zeke, Wells signing.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) James White hypes Rhamondre/Zeke backfield.
- Darren Hartwell relays Tom E. Curran who believes Ezekial Elliott’s addition points to the team’s flawed roster construction. “I’m seeing a Patriots team in an August scramble.” /Umm.. move is part of Pats’ roster construction.
- Dakota Randall identifies four players most impacted by the Ezekiel Elliott signing.
- Dakota Randall relays Kendrick Bourne pinpointing the biggest differences for the offense this year.
- Steve Atkinson (TeamNBSMedia) Patriots travel to Green Bay; Offensive line has issues.
- Dakota Randall highlights Mike Giardi’s column after he recently spoke to some NFL scouts about Malik Cunningham. One scout was already sold on Cunningham over Bailey Zappe.
- Chris Mason passes along a report that Jack Jones’ probable cause court date has been pushed back a month, and he is with his teammates in Green Bay.
- Karen Guregian suggests who might replace Devin McCourty as the Patriots’ pre-game hype man.
- Ty Anderson says the early report on the Mike Gesicki injury appears promising.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Five takeaways from Patriots camp: Patriots confident in trio of defensive rookies, questions remain on offense.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott find new teams: Winners and losers as Jets, Patriots add big-name RBs. /Pats not mentioned, lol.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) JuJu Smith-Schuster praises Malik Cunningham as “electric” QB, “dangerous player”.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Mike McCarthy: Ezekiel Elliott will do great, not looking forward to seeing him Week 4.
- GetUp (ESPN) How Zeke’s arrival changes the Patriots’ offensive approach. (2 min. video)
- Good Morning Football (NFL.com) Reacting to RB Ezekiel Elliott signing with Patriots. (3 min. video)
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: NFL owners are succeeding in taking more power back from the players.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: The toughest transitions for rookie quarterbacks.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Aaron Rodgers has a rough day.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins isn’t doing team drills during contract negotiations.
EXTRACURRICULAR
