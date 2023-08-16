 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 8/16/23 - NE-GB joint practices underway; Rhamondre/Zeke duo will rock

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
/ new
NFL: AUG 10 Preseason - Texans at Patriots
Kevin Harris takes handoff from Bailey Zappe
Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

  • Transactions: Patriots announced they have signed LB Carson Wells and released LS Tucker Addington and DL DaMarcus Mitchell.
  • Mike Dussault’s Patriots-Packers joint practice primer. Key areas to watch. 1. Packers D-line vs. Patriots O-line.
  • Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Playing some roster roulette.
  • Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar break down what they’ll be looking for at this week’s Patriots joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay. (2 min. video)
  • Patriots Unfiltered: Preseason takeaways, Ezekiel Elliott and previewing joint practices with the Packers. (2 hours)

LOCAL LINKS

  • Chris Mason suggests 9 things to watch in Pats-Packers joint practices. 1. How quickly does Elliott get in the mix?
  • Tom E. Curran sets the stage for a pivotal Patriots week in Green Bay. “I want it to look like they have their ish together. All the time.”
  • CBS Boston talks about what to expect during Patriots-Packers joint practice sessions. Wednesday morning will likely start with the two teams working separately before joining forces for some competitive 1-on-1 drills.
  • Mike Cole tells us how the Packers will use the Patriots as a gauge for it young offense.
  • Mike Reiss details what success might look like for Elliott and the Patriots, as Belichick once again adds a veteran on the back end of his career.
  • Taylor Kyles analyzes what Ezekiel Elliott brings to the Patriots backfield: Elliott brings much needed depth to the Patriots’ backfield, but how exactly does he fit and can he outperform expectations?
  • Tim Sheils explains how Ezekiel Elliot will make things easier for Rhamondre Stevenson.
  • Mike D’Abate reports the Patriots cut two players to make room for Zeke, Wells signing.
  • Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) James White hypes Rhamondre/Zeke backfield.
  • Darren Hartwell relays Tom E. Curran who believes Ezekial Elliott’s addition points to the team’s flawed roster construction. “I’m seeing a Patriots team in an August scramble.” /Umm.. move is part of Pats’ roster construction.
  • Dakota Randall identifies four players most impacted by the Ezekiel Elliott signing.
  • Dakota Randall relays Kendrick Bourne pinpointing the biggest differences for the offense this year.
  • Steve Atkinson (TeamNBSMedia) Patriots travel to Green Bay; Offensive line has issues.
  • Dakota Randall highlights Mike Giardi’s column after he recently spoke to some NFL scouts about Malik Cunningham. One scout was already sold on Cunningham over Bailey Zappe.
  • Chris Mason passes along a report that Jack Jones’ probable cause court date has been pushed back a month, and he is with his teammates in Green Bay.
  • Karen Guregian suggests who might replace Devin McCourty as the Patriots’ pre-game hype man.
  • Ty Anderson says the early report on the Mike Gesicki injury appears promising.

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Five takeaways from Patriots camp: Patriots confident in trio of defensive rookies, questions remain on offense.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott find new teams: Winners and losers as Jets, Patriots add big-name RBs. /Pats not mentioned, lol.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) JuJu Smith-Schuster praises Malik Cunningham as “electric” QB, “dangerous player”.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Mike McCarthy: Ezekiel Elliott will do great, not looking forward to seeing him Week 4.
  • GetUp (ESPN) How Zeke’s arrival changes the Patriots’ offensive approach. (2 min. video)
  • Good Morning Football (NFL.com) Reacting to RB Ezekiel Elliott signing with Patriots. (3 min. video)
  • Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: NFL owners are succeeding in taking more power back from the players.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: The toughest transitions for rookie quarterbacks.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Aaron Rodgers has a rough day.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins isn’t doing team drills during contract negotiations.

EXTRACURRICULAR

