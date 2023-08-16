Joint practices with Packers an opportunity for Patriots to test their competitive spirits

After spending the first three weeks of training camp at home, the New England Patriots have reached the traveling portion of their summer. They will hold road joint practices in back-to-back weeks, starting in Green Bay on Wednesday.

The Patriots will twice share the practice fields with the Packers leading up to a preseason meeting at Lambeau Field on Saturday night. Those joint sessions present another growth opportunity for the team, and a chance to get the competitive spirts flowing.

“It will be nice to compete against other guys who aren’t your teammates, just to see what competitiveness it brings out of us,” said safety Jabrill Peppers earlier this week.

“Just going against different schemes, different plays, different techniques, different families of offenses and defenses. I think it’s good for the competitive spirit. Yes, we’re competing out here, but when it’s somebody in a different color or organization you kind of take it up a notch. I’m excited to keep finding our identity over these next couple of weeks.”

The Patriots held 14 practices at Gillette Stadium since the stat of training camp in late July. They met another team once — the preseason opener versus the Houston Texans last Thursday — but spent a majority of the team working with one another.

This, naturally, built up a familiarity that will be nonexistent against Green Bay. For defensive back Myles Bryant, it is a welcome departure.

“Going against each other for two or three weeks, you get familiar with each other. It seems like you know what they’re doing, they know what we’re doing,” Bryant said.

“It’s good to get out there and get in front of an unfamiliar opponent in a practice setting. Able to make mistakes, able to learn from them. It’s not a game, there’s no wins and losses when it comes to practice. So, it’s good to be able to get out there and get in front of an opponent and see how you match up. It’s very exciting.”

Kendrick Bourne shared the same opinion, despite some unpleasant memories when it comes to joint practices. The veteran wide receiver was ejected from one joint practice with the Carolina Panthers last August (and later that same week arrived late for a pre-game check-in).

“Last year was fun. I had a bad situation last year, but, you know, just very competitive,” he said. “I enjoy going against someone else. Just seeing how we shape up against someone else is always good.”

After spending the week in Green Bay, the Patriots will then travel to Tennessee for more joint work. They will hold two practices with the Titans before their preseason bout on Aug. 26.

This means more unfamiliar opponents, more chances to be competitive — and more time away from home. The Patriots, however, embrace that issue.

“It’s a challenge we’re looking forward to,” Myles Bryant said. “We’re going to be on the road for a while. We’re not going to be back with our families. So, it’s going to be a challenge but I think there’s going to be a lot of growth that comes from it — guys bonding together, also just understanding each other on the field, increasing each other’s awareness, and just becoming better football players.

“I think it’s something to look forward to.”