Sixth-round rookie Ameer Speed quietly building his case for a spot on the Patriots’ roster

Whether it is Christian Gonzalez looking like a bona fide starter, Keion White regularly showcasing his disruptiveness, Demario Douglas making play after play in the passing game, or, most recently, Malik Cunningham playing wide receiver and quarterback, the New England Patriots’ rookie class has created considerable excitement this summer.

These four and others — in particular Marte Mapu, Chad Ryland and Bryce Baringer — have made headlines throughout training camp. They are not the only first-year players worth talking about, though.

Meet Ameer Speed — sixth-round draft pick and an under-the-radar rookie quietly building a case for a roster spot.

Speed arrived in New England with little fanfare earlier this year. The Patriots selected him 214th overall out of Michigan State, and his contributions on the defensive side of the ball have been comparatively marginal outside of a few reps with the second-team defense. However, he still found his way onto the field in the preseason opener.

Besides his 19 defensive snaps, the youngster also played 17 snaps on special teams — good enough for a Patriots-high playing time share of 81 percent. Playing on four units, he registered one tackle and also downed a punt.

What stood out the most about him, however, was his speed. In that regard, the appropriately-named rookie caught the eye of special teams ace Matthew Slater.

“Brother Speed’s got speed,” Slater joked at Patriots training camp earlier this week.

For Slater, who is entering his 16th season in New England, adding Speed to the equation presents just the latest influx of talent on special teams. The Patriots recently also added core coverage player Brenden Schooler and All-Pro punt returner Marcus Jones, among others.

“It’s been awesome to see the last couple of years the talent that we’ve been able to acquire,” he said. “You look at a guy like School, who’s a big, tall guy, who’s quick and fast, and then add another big body who can really run, it just poses matchup issues for the guys we play against. You get as many of those guys as you can, and you find a way to get them on the field.

“He’s been a great addition to the group — a guy who’s been asked to do a lot within the kicking game. We put him in a lot of different positions, and I think he’s handled it really well. We all have to keep getting better, and we appreciate having a guy like that.”

Due to his draft status and role as a depth option at cornerback, Speed remains on the roster bubble for now. However, he did already outlast two potential competitors for a spot on the team: the Patriots released undrafted rookie Jourdan Heilig earlier this week, followed by sophomore DaMarcus Mitchell on Tuesday.

Whether that is good news for Speed will be seen. However, it appears the Patriots are at the very least willing to give him chances to prove his value to the club.

So far, he appears to be taking advantage of those.