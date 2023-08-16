Less than an hour before the start of their first joint practice in Green Bay, the New England Patriots made one of the biggest signings of their offseason official. Ezekiel Elliott has joined the team to add a high-profile option to its running back depth chart.

Shortly thereafter, Bill Belichick stepped in front of the media. That the Elliott signing was one of the biggest topics of discussion came as no surprise, and neither did the Patriots head coach giving limited insight on the addition.

“Good to have Zeke,” he said. “We had a good visit with him and I look forward to work with him.”

A free agent since his release from the Dallas Cowboys in mid-March, Elliott visited New England in late July and has remained in contact with the team ever since. The dialogue between the two sides intensified over the next few weeks, leading to him agreeing to a reported one-year contract.

Elliott arrived in New England on Tuesday to sign the deal, and later that same day took a flight to Wisconsin with his new club. Along the way, the Patriots already started getting him ready for its system.

“Spent time with him the last night and on the trip to [go over] terminology, plays and protections, things like that,” Belichick said about the 28-year-old. “So, we’ll work him in there whenever he’s ready and see how it goes.”

Elliott brings plenty of experience to the Patriots offense.

The fourth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, he spent seven seasons with the Cowboys and appeared in a combined 109 regular season and playoff games. Touching the football exactly 2,300 times, he has 11,056 scrimmage yards and 82 touchdowns on his résumé. Now, he will get a chance to add to those numbers as a member of the Patriots.

How the union between those two will unfold, remains to be seen. True to form, Belichick is taking a wait-and-see approach to his team’s newest signing.

“We’ll see,” he said about Elliott. “I’ve never coached Zeke before, but glad we have him.”

Elliott did take the field alongside his new teammates on Wednesday.