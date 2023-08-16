Patriots vs. Packers: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

After spending their first three weeks of training camp at home, the New England Patriots took a trip to Wisconsin this week for some joint work with the Green Bay Packers. The two storied franchises will hold two joint practices followed by their second preseason game on Saturday night.

Storylines leading into that contest will be aplenty. From star running back Ezekiel Elliott joining the Patriots on a one-year contract, to quarterback Mac Jones working against another team, to the camp competition in all three phases, there will be a lot to look out for over the course of the week.

