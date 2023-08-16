Bill Belichick reflects on the longevity of 2011 Packers seventh-round pick Lawrence Guy

Lawrence Guy never appeared in a game beyond the preseason for the organization that filled out his card.

The final pick in the 2011 Green Bay Packers draft has since appeared in 173 between his regular seasons and postseasons. That tally ranks atop an April class of 10 prospects, spanning from Derek Sherrod, Randall Cobb, Alex Green and Davon House to D.J. Williams, Caleb Schlauderaff, D.J. Smith, Ricky Elmore and Ryan Taylor.

Now at age 33, the veteran New England Patriots defensive tackle is back to first NFL stomping grounds. It’s longevity that doesn’t often arrive in the seventh round at No. 233 overall.

Bill Belichick reflected Wednesday on how it has.

“He does most everything right,” New England’s head coach told reporters prior to the start of joint practices at Ray Nitschke Field. “Works hard, really grinds. I mean, he’s been with multiple teams. What is it, five teams? Whatever it is. Yeah, shows up to work every day.”

Guy spent all of his rookie year on Green Bay’s injured reserve. The junior entrant out of Arizona State was then waived and signed to the practice squad the following September. The Indianapolis Colts added him to the 53-man roster midway through October. He went on to be claimed by the San Diego Chargers in 2013 and again by the Baltimore Ravens in 2014.

“A tough, physical player. Smart. Knows his role, knows how to play within the system,” Belichick said. “Doesn’t try to be somebody he’s not. He’s good at his strengths, and he plays to them.”

Before landing in Foxborough as an unrestricted free agent in 2017, Guy stood with 20 starts, including playoffs, as a rotational player with experience inside and outside. The Super Bowl LIII champion has started 99 since then, earning a place next to Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork on the franchise’s All-Decade team. He marked New England’s 2021 recipient of the Ron Burton Community Service Award and 2022 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The tenure has brought a combined 367 tackles and 12 sacks to go with four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and his first career interception.

“But yeah, he’s had a heck of a career,” added Belichick. “Way more than most seventh-rounders, that’s for sure.”

Saturday’s preseason matchup at Lambeau Field is set for 8 p.m. ET.