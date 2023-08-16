Robert Kraft’s Pro Football Hall of Fame bid falls short for second straight year

The wait will continue for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. For a second straight year, the 82-year-old has fallen short in his bid for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

One of 12 semifinalists in the coach/contributor category, he did not make the jump into the final round. Instead, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that Buddy Parker, who led the Detroit Lions to back-to-back NFL championships in 1952 and 1953, is the voters’ choice to advance this year.

Parker beat out Kraft as well as former Patriots executive Francis “Bucko” Kilroy. The other semifinalists were Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

Kraft should be able get another shot in 2024. His credentials, after all, appear to be Hall of Fame-worthy.

In 29 seasons as the Patriots’ owner, chairman and CEO, Kraft has earned six Super Bowl rings and oversaw his team winning 349 of a combined 515 regular season and playoff games (.678). In addition, he received the NCAA’s Theodore Roosevelt Award in 2006 and the Pro Football Writers of America’s George Halas Award in 2012, and played a vital role in ending the NFL’s 2011 lockout.

Kraft already advanced to the semifinalists round in 2022, but eventually lost out to ex-San Diego Chargers head coach Don Coryell. The Patriots were hopeful that this year’s vote would turn out differently.

“Keeping our fingers crossed that we get the vote this year,” head coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Wednesday.