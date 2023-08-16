After a travel day on Tuesday, the New England Patriots took the practice fields in Green Bay on Wednesday for their first of two joint practices with the Packers.

Here are the top observations from the session.

Attendance

Absent: TE Mike Gesicki*, RB Pierre Strong Jr., OL Kody Russey, OG Cole Strange, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Ty Montgomery, LB Ronnie Perkins, DE Trey Flowers (PUP), OG Michael Onwenu (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Red non-contact jersey: OG Bill Murray*

Red non-contact jersey removed: LB/S Marte Mapu*

*Change of status

After leaving Monday’s practice early with a right shoulder injury, tight end Mike Gesicki was the lone new absence for the Patriots in Green Bay. Offensive lineman Bill Murray rocked a red non-contact jersey after missing the last several practices with an undisclosed injury, while rookie Marte Mapu shed his red jersey for the first time this offseason.

Takeaway

O-line issues continue: Still down several offensive starters up front, both of New England’s offensive line groups continued to struggle against Green Bay. Working still with Riley Reiff and Sidy Sow as the right-side guard and tackle, respectively, Mac Jones was “sacked” five times, as charted by Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. Things weren't much better for Zappe, who was “brought down” eight times. New England’s front was also called for a handful of penalties, while quick pressure forced several check downs from Jones.

Up-and-down offense: It was a good start from the New England offense in early 11-on-11 work as they focused on under-center, play-action work. Things then faded near the end of practice as Jones and Co. struggled over the final two team periods (three penalties, two sacks). The issues were highlighted by Bill Belichick reaming out the quarterback while New England was trying to repeat a situation due to a miscommunication.

“Just got to maintain our focus for 60 minutes, or however long were asked to be out here,” offensive tackle Trent Brown said after practice.

Rookie receivers: One of the positive offensive developments from Wednesday was that Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas continue to trend upwards. Boutte had perhaps his best period of camp, hauling in four passes in the opening team period. As for Douglas, he again showcased his route running ability, scoring on a whip route and then getting open on a crosser, according to Pats Pulpit’s own Taylor Kyles. Both passes came from Bailey Zappe.

Zeke arrives: The early buzz of the day came as newly signed running back Ezekiel Elliott took the field for the first time with the team. After going through positional drills and an opening walkthrough, Elliott did not take any competitive reps throughout practice.

“Zeke’s awesome so far. Already was jumping in there getting some reps, so that was pretty cool to see fresh off a plane,” Mac Jones said after practice. “He seems like a great fit.”

Defense vs. Love: It was a more even match between the Patriots “starting” defense against Jordan Love’s Packers. New England’s defense forced some early incompletions with pressure, but Love responded with a long ball to Christian Watson. In the final two-minute drill, Love completed a few short passes to Watson and Romeo Doubs, but the Patriots defense was then able to force a field goal which Green Bay missed.

Other notes:

Other defensive notes included rookie tight end Luke Musgrave beating Kyle Dugger down the seam for a touchdown, while Jack Jones also got appeared to be beaten deep for a touchdown on a perfectly thrown ball from Sean Clifford.

Love’s final drive completions came mostly when targeting Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones. According to Callahan, Gonzalez gave up two catches on three targets while Jones allowed completions on both targets.

According to patriots.com Evan Lazar, one of Jones’ best passes of the day came with strong anticipation and placement on a deep out to Boutte. Jones also hit DeVante Parker on a slant between several defenders for a touchdown.

Malik Cunningham stayed involved at QB at times, logging three snaps (all runs). He appears to continue to be used in place of Jones or Zappe for a play or two mid-drive.

With no Mike Gesicki, Matt Sokol was the first tight end up next to Hunter Henry.

Packers.com writer Wes Hodkiewicz noted that both Patriots’ kickers made their field goal attempts in the two-minute sessions. Folk was good from 43 while Ryland connected from 38.

Some physicality throughout practice as Jalen Mills and Ameer Speed needed to be separated from Green Bay’s Dontayvion Wicks after a punt return rep. Jack Jones also needed to be pulled away after appearing to give up his long touchdown late in practice.

The Patriots will be back on the practice fields on Thursday for their second and final joint practice with the Packers. The session is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET.