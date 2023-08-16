The New England Patriots made their signing with running back Ezekiel Elliott official only roughly one hour before their first joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday. That didn’t stop the running back from suiting up and joining his teammates on the field.

“Zeke’s awesome so far,” Mac Jones told reporters after practice. “Already was jumping in there, getting some reps, so that was pretty cool to see. Fresh off a plane, trying to come out here and compete.

“But he seems like a great fit, and really just want to take him under our wing. He’s a guy who’s played a lot of football in the NFL, so just trying to learn from him, too.”

After taking part of the opening walkthrough and positional drills, Elliott did not take any competitive reps throughout the practice session. While Bill Belichick explained that the two reviewed the playbook on the trip to Green Bay, it will likely take some time for the 28-year old to catch up to speed.

“I think he just got here. He was, like, in his pajamas. Really just trying to get him some Patriots gear and make sure he’s good to go,” Jones joked. “But he knows football. It’s just the terminology’s a little different. So I’m not worried about him, and most importantly, the line is doing a really good job in the running game right now. I know he sees that, and he’s excited.

“Him and Mondre are going to be a great 1-2 punch.”

When Elliott is ready to fully participate, he projects as the top backup behind Rhamondre Stevenson. While Zeke’s best days may be behind him, he can still be an effective between-the-tackles and short-yardage rusher, while his work in pass protection will certainly be a factor.

Elliott’s abilities will help New England manage Stevenson’s workload, after the back played over 66 percent of New England’s offensive snaps last season, keeping him fresh and perhaps allowing him to contribute more in the passing game.

“Our games are going to compliment each other very well,” Stevenson said. “Whatever the team needs me to do. If they need me out there more, I’m reliable to do that. If they need me out there less, just keep all the running backs fresh, I’m with that too.”