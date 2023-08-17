New England Patriots links 8/17/23 - Joint practices ‘high competition, all about getting better’

TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Patriots at Packers. Patriots travel to face the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 19 at 8 pm.
- Broadcast Info: How to watch/listen to Patriots at Packers.
- Transaction: Patriots sign Ezekiel Elliott.
- Evan Lazar shares eight offensive takeaways from joint practice Day 1: The Patriots offense started out red-hot against the Packers defense but cooled off late in the session. Mac Jones’ anticipation, zip improving on sideline throws; More.
- Mike Dussault gives us the defensive takeaways: It was a session to learn from for Gonzalez, who was again targeted multiple times during the final two-minute drill of practice; Matthew Judon continued his dominance, recording multiple would-be sacks in the early periods. Deatrich Wise was similarly disruptive down the stretch. More.
- Debrief: Day One of joint practices in Green Bay. Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar break down everything that happened. (4 min. video)
- Press Conferences: Mac Jones - Bill Belichick - Trent Brown - Josh Uche - DeVante Parker - Rhamondre Stevenson - Kyle Dugger.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Daniels shares 14 Patriots takeaways from yesterday. Offensive line must clean it up; DeVante Parker looked legit; Rhamondre Stevenson is going to have a big year; More.
- Taylor Kyles offers his observations from Day 1 of joint practices. Pressure and errors plague offense; Competitive, but imperfect day on defense; Demario Douglas continued to shine; Kicker updates; More.
- Tom E. Curran’s practice observations: Pats offense ends on sour note. Rookies Atonio Mafi (LG) and Sidy Sow (RT) were with the starters again; Conor McDermott has been dropped to the second offense; Last note of the day, ending on a high? Keion White, coming off the left side of the defense, put an insane spin move on his man and had an open lane to rookie quarterback Sean Clifford. Seemed terrifying.
- Dakota Randall’s joint practice observations: Takeaways from Day 1. On the positive side, guard Bill Murray returned after a string of recent absences but was wearing a red non-contact jersey. Linebacker Anfernee Jennings also practiced after experiencing an injury scare earlier in the week.
- Mike Kadlick’s training camp notebook: Mike Gesicki injury puts damper on otherwise successful day for offense. Kendrick Bourne had a great practice, with Mac Jones finding him all over the field. It was highlighted by a one-handed touchdown grab; Both Bourne and JuJu Smith-Schuster are starting to find a groove with Jones.
- Sean T. McGuire details how the Patriots’ defense ‘tested’ the Packers on Wednesday.
- Mark Daniels spotlights Mac Jones in Wednesday’s joint practice. “Up to this point, through 14 days of Patriots training camp, Jones and his group have made incremental improvements this summer despite playing behind an injury-laden offensive line. On Wednesday, we saw more issues with pass protection, but in the end, Jones played well against the Packers defense.” More.
- Bob Socci’s Patriots Notebook: Patriots players confident how it will go with Elliott.
- Zack Cox notes Trent Brown has been helpin
- g tutor Sidy Sow, and he’s been encouraged by the results thus far.
- Alex Barth highlights Mac Jones with some insight on how he views following Tom Brady in New England. “I think Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL,” Jones remarked. “So to follow him, it’s just trying to chase the standard that he set every day. Honestly, we’re definitely two different players.”
- Chris Mason finds Ezekiel Elliott’s contract is way more Patriots-friendly than initially reported.
- Mike Kadlick resets the Patriots offense following signing of Ezekiel Elliott.
- Andy Hart says the Patriots don’t have a lot of truly elite talent, and explains how New England also seems to be lacking depth in many areas this summer.
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots Mailbag: What can we expect from New England’s new look running back room?
- Sean T. McGuire points to Bill Belichick as a perfect example of why the best coaches don’t win Coach Of Year.
- Adam London relays Jets coach attempting to clarify his apparent ‘do your job’ shot at the Patriots.
- Alex Barth talks with Doug Kyed about what they observed during Day 1 of joint practices in Green Bay, including Zeke’s debut, Marte Mapu ready for contact and Mac Jones’ day. (28 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) What to expect from third-year QBs: Mac Jones. How he’s improved: “I don’t think he has”. Improving his weaknesses: “By today’s athletic standards at the quarterback position, Jones is a statue in the pocket. By today’s arm-strength standards, Jones’ arm is average at its very best. I’m not sure, even at the ripe age of 25 (in September), those two glaring weaknesses to his game can improve any more than a negligible amount.” /Oof!
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Ezekiel Elliott headlines 10 offensive bounce-back candidates out to prove they still belong.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One thing to watch in each game of preseason Week 2. Patriots at Green Bay: With the Patriots signing Ezekiel Elliott, where does that leave Pierre Strong in the running back rotation?
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) The good, bad and ugly from each preseason game. Titans over Patriots only from Tennessee’s perspective.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) NFL approves third QB rule: Projecting every team’s situation for 2023, plus possible options for all 32 clubs.
- Ryan Dunleavy (NY Post) Jets assistant coach Tony Oden taken to hospital after getting hurt during practice fight.
- Rick Stroud (X) Bucs arrive at the NY Giants training complex across from MetLife Stadium for practice. The NY Jets bailed on a second day of joint practices, something that apparently was agreed to in March. So the Giants graciously offered their practice field.
- Ryan Young (Yahoo! Sports) Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins not participating in team drills amid contract negotiations.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) Kraft, Shanahan snubbed by football Hall of Fame. Former Lions coach Buddy Parker led the Lions to two NFL championships in the 1950s.
- Speed Debates (ESPN) Will Bill Belichick ever make the playoffs again? “This is a team that is going to finish around .500 for the foreseeable future.” “Tom and Bill benefited from a lack of talent in that division...” etc... (2 min. video) /This is why I don’t watch these shows, lolz.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Report (TMZ) Michael Oher was aware Tuohys were conservators, wrote about it in his 2011 book.
- Jack Baer (Yahoo! Sports) ‘The Blind Side’ lawsuit: Tuohy family say they will request end of Michael Oher conservatorship.
- Douglas Charles (BroBible) Michael Lewis, author of ‘The Blind Side’ book responds to Michael Oher’s accusations.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) House Oversight Committee, as expected, won’t refer Daniel Snyder for prosecution. /[Insert eye-roll here] Snyder lied to Congress? I’m no fan of Snyder but pretty much everyone lies to Congress without prosecution.
