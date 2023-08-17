Trent Brown has taken Patriots rookie tackle Sidy Sow under his wing

Trent Brown is one of the most valuable players on the New England Patriots’ roster heading into the 2023 season. Not only has he shown the ability to be a top-10 left tackle in the NFL, he also is the only truly established option the team has at the position.

Whereas he will be protecting quarterback Mac Jones’ blindside yet again, the spot opposite him and indeed the depth at tackle in general remains one of the team’s biggest TBDs three weeks into training camp. Over the last few practices, veterans Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott both saw starter reps at right tackle.

Most recently, those have gone to fourth-round draft pick Sidy Sow. The youngster is a player on the up, and one Brown has taken under his quite massive wing .

“Sidy’s an athletic guy. I think he’s made leaps and bounds these last couple of weeks,” the 30-year-old said about the rookie on Wednesday, following the first of two joint practices in Green Bay. “I’ve been working with him extra, just trying to make sure he’s on point. You guys see. I think he’s doing a lot better. We’ll see again when we go check the film out.”

Sow joined the Patriots as the 117th overall selection in this year’s draft, and started his tenure with the club in a reserve role. With the team experiencing some personnel changes across its offensive line, however, he started getting more opportunities with the starting offense in practice and also ended up playing 46 of 52 offensive snaps in the preseason opener versus the Houston Texans.

Against the Packers on Wednesday, he was part of a top group consisting of Brown at left tackle as well as another rookie, Atonio Mafi, David Andrews and the aforementioned Riley Reiff on the interior. New England appears willing to give the rookie an extended look at right tackle, and have him compete for the eventual starting role.

This is not something that was necessarily expected upon his arrival in New England. Sow, after all, had spent the previous four years at Eastern Michigan starting 44 games at left guard.

He did bring some tackle experience to the NFL, having played left tackle as a redshirt freshman in 2018. However, the Eagles’ coaching staff felt it was best to move the 6-foot-5, 326-pounder inside.

For his teammate Brown, that all sounds quite familiar. He too has played tackle in the NFL after spending time at guard during his college career at Florida — something he still is not happy with.

“I shouldn’t have been playing guard,” he said on Wednesday. “Honestly, it was some bulls--t. I thought I was doing what was best for the team, but I kind of f--ked myself. It’s OK.”

Their common history connects Brown and Sow, and so might be their future. Based on New England’s last few practices, there appears to be a chance both of them end up serving starting roles along the Patriots’ offensive line this upcoming season.