Patriots not ready to hit the panic button on their offensive line yet

The New England Patriots offense had some good stretches of play in its first joint practice with the Green Bay Packers. One problem continued to rear its ugly head on a far too regular basis, however: the offensive line’s inability to keep the pocket intact in the passing game.

Practice statistics have to be taken with a massive grain of salt at all times, so the 13 combined would-be sacks taken by Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are not a fully accurate representation of where things stand in terms of pass protection. That being said, it is clear that the unit does have some issues.

Is it time to hit the panic button, though? Not quite.

“I have confidence in every guy in our room. I feel like none of us would be here if they didn’t believe we could get the job done,” said left tackle Trent Brown.

Brown is one of only two starters lining up in his projected spot on Wednesday against Green Bay, the other being center David Andrews. The remaining three spots, meanwhile, were filled with inexperienced players who are continuing to build their chemistry with each other and the two veterans in the lineup.

One of those inexperienced players was Riley Reiff. While he is a veteran of 168 NFL games, the 34-year-old only arrived in New England this fall. To make matters more difficult, he lined up at right guard — a role he has not played once in a game over the course of his 11-year career in the NFL.

The left guard and right tackle spots, meanwhile, were filled by Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow, respectively. Two draft picks by the Patriots earlier this year, they too are in a developmental stage.

“Those guys are doing a good job getting better every day,” said quarterback Mac Jones about the makeshift offensive line in front of him. “There’s a lot of experience with Trent, David and those type of players, and then some young guys in there with Sidy, Mafi and everybody. So, it’s fun. ...

“I remember being a rookie in there with the older guys, and for me, I just want them to go out there, play and have fun. Don’t worry about making mistakes, just go 100 percent, and they’re doing a good job of that.”

Despite Jones praising the group the Patriots had to use recently, the hope is that the two injured starters — LG Cole Strange and RG Michael Onwenu — will be back sooner rather than later. Their return would have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the line, and, for example, allow Reiff to move back to his natural position at tackle (and to compete with Sow for the starting spot on the right end of the line).

Strange has been out since suffering a lower-body injury during the fifth practice of the summer on July 31. Right guard Michael Onwenu, meanwhile, remains on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing offseason surgery on his ankle.

Ideally, both will be back before the start of the regular season to help build some cohesion up front. On Wednesday, that was lacking at times: the unit did start the session well, but it eventually faded down the stretch.

“Just have to keep maintaining our focus for 60 minutes, or however long we’re asked to be out there,” said Brown. “Whatever we’re asked to do, we have to maintain a level of focus and determination to get things done.”

Strange and Onwenu returning to the starting lineup should help with that. As of right now, however, the group remains a work in progress — something the team’s starting quarterback also acknowledged.

“It takes some time to mold together, right?” Mac Jones said. “You’re not going to get it on the first practice, so we’re still working through that.”