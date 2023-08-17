Mac Jones and Jordan Love have a lot in common. Not only are they former first-round draft picks who are starting at quarterback for two of the NFL’s most prestigious franchises, they also have also been hand-picked by their respective clubs to follow some legendary footsteps.

Replacing Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, respectively, is obviously as difficult a task as a young QB can have in the league. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday following the first joint practice between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers, Jones and Love both acknowledged the unique challenge they are facing — a challenge both tackle with a similar mindset: chase the standard, but be yourself.

“I think Tom Brady’s the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL, so to follow up on him, it’s just trying to chase the standard that he set, every day,” said Mac Jones.

The 15th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones arrived in New England one year after Brady’s departure. Even with the six-time Super Bowl winner out of the picture, however, he still loomed large over his young successor.

Love found himself in a similar situation in Green Bay, even with Rodgers still around as the starter for his first three seasons in the league. The 26th overall selection in 2020 was being groomed as the heir, which ultimately culminated in the future Hall of Famer getting traded to the New York Jets earlier this offseason — opening the door for Love to take over as the Packers’ starter.

Jones, who started right away after beating out stop-gap passer Cam Newton in training camp, shared some advice for his colleague in Green Bay.

“Honestly, we’re definitely two different players,” he said about himself and Brady, “and that’s the only advice I’d have. Just continue to grow and be yourself, right? That’s all you can do, is put your best foot forward and compete. But, yeah, it’s definitely big shoes to fill.”

Doing so has been an up-and-down experience for Jones. While he looked very promising as a rookie in 2021, he was confronted with a difficult situation the following year and failed to take a significant step in his development.

Now, it’s about turning the page for him — both from the pressure of coming in as Brady’s de facto successor, and from the last season.

“I got drafted three years ago, so it’s just trying to move on from that part of it and understanding how you can set the standard that he already had set,” Jones said about Brady. “For us, every year’s a new year and you’ve got to go out there and earn it. I know that he did that every year, and I’m going to continue to do that as well.”

Love, who started only one game in his first three seasons, is entering his first year as the undisputed top guy in Green Bay with a similar mindset.

“Like he said, the standards have been set from the quarterbacks that have been here before us,” he said.

“The standards are there. You try to be yourself and play your game. But that’s kind of the goal you’re trying to achieve. I don’t think the standard means you have to play like somebody else. It’s just what’s been done here, and what’s happened in the past. You got to see something that’s been done at a really high level and where you want to take your game to. ...

“You’re just trying to continue to raise your game until you get to that bar and just continue to go past it once you get there. Obviously, going into Year 1 being the starter, I just try to go out there and have fun, play great, and just enjoy this process — because it’s a process.”

That process has looked differently in New England and Green Bay, but the goal remains the same for both Mac Jones and Jordan Love. Instead of becoming the next Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, they want to establish themselves and keep the standard going that way.