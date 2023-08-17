After fading down the stretch of Wednesday’s joint practice session, the New England Patriots punched back in a big way on Thursday. Here’s what went down during a high-intensity, high-energy practice against the Green Bay Packers.

Attendance

Absent: OT Conor McDermott*, TE Mike Gesicki, RB Pierre Strong Jr., OL Kody Russey, OG Cole Strange, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Ty Montgomery, LB Ronnie Perkins, DE Trey Flowers (PUP), OG Michael Onwenu (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Red non-contact jersey removed: OG Bill Murray*

Injured: WR Tyquan Thornton, C Jake Andrews, DL Keion White

*Change of status

Conor McDermott was the lone new absence for the Patriots on Thursday, as fellow lineman Bill Murray also shed his red non-contact jersey after just one day.

The worst injury news of the day came in practice, however, as Tyquan Thornton, Keion White and Jake Andrews were banged up. Thornton left with an apparent shoulder injury after a deep pass, while Andrews appeared to get rolled dup on. White needed medical attention before slowly walking off the field under his own power. He stayed on the sidelines, perhaps signaling he avoided a serious injury.

Takeaways

Chippy session: After a relatively quiet day Wednesday, it was a chippy practice for both teams on Thursday. There were multiple skirmishes throughout the day, the worst when a Packers player took a swing at Keion White, who tossed a Green Bay helmet in the air, during a punt drill. Anfernee Jennings took exception to the punch and delivered a blindside hit to the Packer, leading to his ejection.

Peppers energy: The more physical afternoon led to plenty of energy along New England’s sidelines, which was led by safety Jabrill Peppers. Peppers, who has also taken on a larger leadership role this year, was chirping at several Packers throughout the day, including cornerback Jaire Alexander. The energy translated down the sidelines, especially after a long DeVante Parker touchdown.

Red-area success: It was a dominant start for both New England’s offense and defense to start practice in the red-area. On offense, patriots.com’s Evan Lazar had Mac Jones throwing touchdowns to Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and DeVante Parker, while Ezekiel Elliott also plunged a 2-yard carry into the end zone. Bailey Zappe’s unit also had success as he connected with Douglas (2x) and Anthony Firkser for scores.

It was just as good on the other field for the defense. According to WDUZ’s Marques Eversoll, Jordan Love went just 2-of-6 as Adrian Phillips and Myles Bryant recorded pass breakups, with Kyle Dugger hauling in an interception. Eversoll also noted another incompletion may have been a sack in live action.

Two-Minute: New England’s success on both sides of the ball continued in the final two-minute portion of practice. Offensively, Jones hit Parker for perhaps the play of the day: a 40-yard touchdown against tight coverage. Zappe’s unit then ended on a high note as well, as Pats Pulpit’s own Taylor Kyles noted, he connected with rookies Malik Cunningham and Kayshon Boutte, the later pulling in a diving catch in the front corner of the end zone.

Back on the other side of the ball, New England’s starting unit recorded a stop during Love’s two-minute period.

Offensive line inconsistencies: There were still some issues up front for the Patriots. As charted by the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, Jones was “sacked” four to five times with two instant pressures, while Zappe was had three. The unit was still working with Riley Reiff at right guard and Sidy Sow at right tackle.

Tyquan goes down: It was the start many people were hoping for for Tyquan Thornton on Thursday. After drawing a defensive pass interference early in practice, he then quickly broke loose on a deep crosser and hauled in a diving catch from Jones. However, the play marked his last of the day as he departed with the training staff afterwards.

Lively Zeke: It took just one day for Ezekiel Elliott to participate in team drills, as he repped with both Jones and Zappe throughout practice. Besides scoring the aforementioned touchdown, he also added a touchdown from roughly 10 yards out. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran noted the back “looks spry”, while Kyles also added Elliott was involved in the passing attack at times.

Other notes:

After shedding his red non-contact jersey yesterday, it didn't take much time for rookie Marte Mapu to seek out contact. The versatile linebacker lit up fellow rookie Tucker Kraft after a short completion, forcing a fumble and shaking up Kraft in the process.

A better day from rookie Christian Gonzalez on Thursday. After recording an early tackle for loss, Gonzalez made a leaping pass breakup on a ball thrown to Dontayvion Wicks.

Also in the cornerback room, Marcus Jones had an interception while Isaiah Bolden recorded a PBU. Jack Jones also appeared to be in on two pass breakups.

In addition to scoring two early touchdowns, rookie Demario Douglas remained a tough cover for Green Bay’s defense throughout practice.

The Patriots will be off the practice fields on Friday as they get set for their second preseason game against the Packers on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field.