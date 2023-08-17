The New England Patriots’ second joint practice with the Green Bay Packers was an eventful affair, and not always for positive reasons. On the negative side was wide receiver Tyquan Thornton being unable to finish the session due to an apparent shoulder injury.

The second-year man, who had started to build some momentum the past few practices and also looked good on Thursday, was hurt early on in the session. After making an impressive 45ish-yard diving catch on a throw from quarterback Mac Jones, he had to seek out medical assistance and eventually departed the session.

The injury did not appear overly serious, but Thornton still did not return to practice. The injury leaves his status for the preseason game against the Packers in doubt.

It also adds another chapter to an already unfortunate résumé. Thornton, after all, was also hampered by injuries last summer and earlier this year.

Following an encouraging start to his rookie training camp, he broke his clavicle in preseason and was forced to start the regular season on injured reserve. He did eventually return and delivered some promising moments, but overall had an up-and-down campaign.

Thornton nonetheless appeared to be a realistic candidate for the famous second-year jump, but he suffered a soft-tissue injury during organized team activities. He was back earlier in training camp, but played a limited role while also spending some time doing rehab work away from his healthy teammates.

He recently started stringing positive practices together, but time will tell whether or not this latest injury will disrupt his rhythm.

The Patriots will hold their classic pre-game walkthrough on Friday before their second preseason game of the summer on Saturday night. Kickoff at Lambeau Field is set for 8 p.m. ET.