New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai met with the media following Thursday’s joint practice in Green Bay. He opened his presser not by talking football, however, but by making a heartfelt plea on behalf of wildfire victims in Hawaii.

Wearing a T-shirt of his alma mater, the University of Hawaii, Tavai urged Patriots and football fans across the globe to support families in need. He also referenced the Help Maui Rise list that allows people to donate to over 1,000 families directly.

“I know you guys want to talk about football right now, and I’m going to answer those questions,” Tavai said to open his presser. “But right now, I just want to take the time to allow people out there, to remind them that things are going badly out there in Hawaii.”

“I’m not sure if people are watching the news, but there was a big fire,” the 26-year-old continued. “I know plenty of people that were affected by those fires — people who lost homes, people who lost family members and friends. And I know a lot of people have been asking our media, myself included, on how they can help and support. I can finally be able to present that.”

“One way that people out there, especially our fans, can help is by donating to families that are in need directly. On my Instagram, on my social media, I have a link on my bio that literally shows all the families that are going through this struggle. I know a lot of my teammates and myself have done our best to donate as much as we could, and I just ask that anybody in the world right now who’s watching, out of the kindness of their hearts, to give.”

Tavai also listed several other ways people can contribute, such as the Kāko’o Maui Fund, the Maui Strong Fund, and the Nā Wahine Toa Foundation. He additionally pointed out that his teammates have helped support the cause, by donating clothes that he sent to the affected areas.

The wildfires that ravaged the island of Maui and, among other places, destroyed the historic city of Lahaina, have claimed over 110 lives so far and left thousands displaced. Over 1,000 people are still considered missing as of Thursday.

“Right now, they’re just asking for help — any way possible to help the Hawaiian community and the people of Lahaina,” Tavai said. “I’m sure a lot of you have always seen, or if you guys wished or been to Hawaii, they show nothing but Aloha, they show nothing but love and gratitude for anyone who visits. I just ask that somebody returns that Aloha. They’re doing their best to survive right now.”

If you can, please consider donating to one of the causes mentioned to support wildfire victims and their families: Help Maui Rise | Kāko’o Maui Fund | Maui Strong Fund | Nā Wahine Toa Foundation