PostPulpit Mailbag: How has Bill O’Brien’s offense looked in training camp?

The New England Patriots wrapped up a pair of joint practices with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, and now turn their attention to their second preseason match Saturday night.

So, lets take this time to jump into a new #PostPulpit mailbag to discuss what we’ve seen throughout the summer.

@emmafriesema Will have B.O.B be the answer for the offense? Or is that not the issue? #PostPulpit

Having Bill O’Brien back has been a breath of fresh air for the Patriots. Quarterback Mac Jones and the rest of the team (offense and defense) have consistently talked about the energy he has brought into the building, and it’s showing on the practice fields. While it’s still up to the players to execute on the field, O’Brien’s system has been encouraging so far (more on that soon) and the offense is improving throughout camp.

@TylerCabana1 Are we seeing a difference with presnap formations, utilization of personal, and fluency with bill o’ brien in now?

To start, the O’Brien offense has operated much smoother than what we saw last year. Play calls are on time, pre-snap penalties have been limited, and communication has improved. It may be basic stuff, but that sets the ground for the offense.

From there, it seems like New England has started to graduate into more of O’Brien’s advanced schemes this past week. Without getting into too much detail from what we’ve seen on the practice fields, O’Brien is taking the low-hanging fruit we’ve been clamoring for since Jones was drafted in 2021. That was seen in Thursday’s preseason opener when O’Brien dialed up a hefty amount of run-pass option plays. From there, the amount of motion has drastically increased, the timing of the passing game has improved, and it’s clear O’Brien has brought some of his core concepts to the table as well.

@BosBleacherBard Thoughts on the O-Line thus far?

The offensive line remains the biggest question mark on this year’s team currently. In their defense — and as Trent Brown explained on Wednesday — they are not running with their top unit as Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu remain out. Getting those two back will be paramount for this offense, as a sturdy interior will be key for allowing Mac Jones time and space to step up in the pocket. So, let’s wait until they return to fully hit the panic button.

What’s outside of those three in the concerning part. Trent Brown is a good offensive tackle, but what version will they get? And on the other side, Conor McDermott has seemingly been passed by rookie Sidy Sow, while Riley Reiff has spent the last week playing guard. That's the position to continue to monitor and hope someone can separate themselves as we advance throughout the summer

@MSax8_ Any chance they flip some of their depth at corner or wr for o line help? Seems like they have some guys that won’t make it though to the practice Squad.

Unfortunately for New England, there isn't much offensive line help out there. The struggles up front are going on across the league, just watch the New York Jets in the latest episode of Hard Knocks.

@AaronMo34380963 Did Keion White suffer an injury today? And any update on Tyquan Thornton...and what is the deal with Jon Jones?

The only bad news from an otherwise dominant Thursday practice for New England was injuries to Keion White and Tyquan Thornton. As for White, the guess here would be it’s minor as he did stay on the sideline to watch the rest of practice. He might sit out of Saturday’s game, but it looks like he may have avoided a serious injury.

Thornton on the other hand continued a frustrating summer Thursday. He had one of the best plays of the day hauling in a diving catch down the field, but appeared to hurt his shoulder when he landed. There were already concerns about his frame entering the league, and now he’s been hurt in back-to-back preseasons after either taking hits or just landing.

Lastly, Jonathan Jones has officially been out since New England’s in-stadium practice on Aug. 6. Missing over a week would suggest he’s dealing with some sort of injury, but the belief here is that it is not too serious.

Im sure many others have asked, what’s the status on Gesicki? He was the big offseason offensive addition and the main reason the Pats didnt stretch for Hopkins (maybe), but I’ve also only heard him mentioned once or twice since practices started 2 weeks ago. Acknowledging that Henry has done well this offseason, is Gesicki the next in line of failed TE draftees and signees since Gronk left? Is he injured? Is he not going to be the transformative offensive piece that will unlock 2 TE sets that revamp our play calling? Of course it’s early, but the Gesicki silence is become deafening.

Sticking with the injury theme, we haven't seen Mike Gesicki in Green Bay this week after injury his shoulder in Monday’s practice. While there is some uncertainty about the exact injury, New England is hoping the tight end will be back by Week 1.

It was unfortunate timing for Gesicki, as he started to come on at practice over the past week or so. After a sluggish start to camp, Gesicki hauled in an exceptional one-handed snag down the sideline and then followed it up with another ridiculous one-hander in the end zone. What was almost more encouraging to see, though, was his chemistry with Mac Jones growing on more of the ‘simple’ plays. If he’s healthy, Gesicki should be a big part of this passing attack.

@pats300levelpod Will Sam Roberts make the 53 and if so will he be able to make an impact this season considering the quality of depth they have on the DL?

Sam Roberts jumped up on my radar during the spring as he saw increased time with Lawerence Guy missing. Since Guy has returned to the fold, Roberts hasn't been as involved with the projected top unit, however. But, I thought he had some strong moments in the preseason opener showcasing some impressive power and explosiveness.

As you mentioned, I think the depth along the defensive line pushes him off the 53-man squad. But, I'd imagine New England would love to get him to the practice squad for another season of development with perhaps an expanded role in mind for next year.

@Skywal1Thaddeus Who is more likely to make the 53-Man Roster, Isaiah Bolden or Ameer Speed?

This is a close one, but I’d lean Bolden for now. Speed had some really strong moments on special teams in Thursday’s game, but Bolden has been better at cornerback throughout the summer. As New England may need the depth along the boundary, I’ll stick with Bolden — who also could be counted on as a kick returner.

Is there any info on Jerod Mayo? After all the offseason work around his new title and possible implication that he’ll be the head coach when BB presumably retires in 3 years after getting the all-time wins title, it’s odd to not have heard him mentioned at all. Is he even at practices? What is he doing/what’s his role? Does it look like he’s being groomed to be a future head coach? Who is he working with on the field? What’s his formal title? Etc.

Jerod Mayo remains with the team and still holds the same official title as “Linebackers coach”. His role on the field will also be the same as the co-defensive coordinator with Steve Belichick, with the latter still calling the plays.

Where the change has been with Mayo since signing his extension with the team is off the field. The former linebacker was apart of New England’s offensive coaching search this past offseason, having a voice in the team’s interviews. The guess here is that he is viewed as the team’s next head coach behind Bill Belichick.

@itsbostoncream It’s been 6 years now, why haven’t we adequately replaced James Develin? If it is even possible.

You should know it is not possible to replace the legend James Develin.

