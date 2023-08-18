New England Patriots links 8/18/23 - Pats dominate, dial up the feisty at joint practice

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar shares six takeaways from the offense: Mac Jones shines on Day 2. The word of the day was consistency; Mac Jones’s timing, anticipation rapidly improving this summer; OL cleaned some things up; More.
- Mike Dussault breaks down how the defense wrapped up joint practices on a high note; The Patriots defense upped their game in a feisty 2nd session. “It was just energy, guys had a lot of energy, it’s getting close to games so it brings out our energy,” said Christian Barmore, who was in the middle of a couple of those skirmishes. “It’s all about the defense bringing the energy, it’s all football, it’s all love.”
- Press Conferences: Christian Barmore - Jahlani Tavai - Jalen Mills - Matthew Judon.
- Debrief: Day 2 of joint practices in Green Bay. Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar talk everything Patriots during their second day practice. (4 min. video)
- Patriots Catch-22: Biggest observations from joint practices, Ezekiel Elliott, projecting the roster. (73 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Latest from joint practices, Ezekiel Elliot, roster projections. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss wonders what Malik Cunningham will do for an encore vs. the Packers Saturday night.
- Matt Geagan tells us what he’ll be watching for in preseason Week 2 Patriots at Packers. 1. Offensive starters, the O-line and more.
- Mark Daniels offers 12 takeaways from Thursday: Multiple brawls breakout in final joint practice. Jabrill Peppers is loud; Demario Douglas keeps getting better; Jack Jones continues to step up; More.
- Mark Daniels reports how Mac Jones put on a show in the final practice against the Packers. Day 16 of Patriots training camp saw one of the best showings from Jones and his offense. The quarterback was on fire and unlike the day before, his unit didn’t let up.
- Taylor Kyles shares his observations from Day 2 of joint practices. Passing attack comes alive in bounce-back performance; Ezekiel Elliott looks good in first competitive action; Defense keeps a lid on Jordan Love; More.
- Dakota Randall reports the offense delivered a loud statement yesterday. Mac Jones was excellent from start to finish; New England bullied the Packers defense all day in what was a wild, skirmish-filled joint practice; Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both played well, but it was Jones who enjoyed one of his best practices as a Patriot; More.
- Mike D’Abate offers five takeaways from the second joint practice. Pats offense comes back to life, Zeke looking sharp early, defense looks strong; More!
- Dakota Randall dives into some leftover takeaways and notes from Thursday’s action. White, Matthew Judon, Deatrich Wise, Jalen Mills, Anfernee Jennings and Christian Barmore were at the center of most of the skirmishes; Marcus Jones got into it with Malik Heath at one point and later got an interception on a tipped pass. One of his better recent practices. More.
- Bob Socci’s Patriots Notebook: Elliott brings energy on and off field on Day 2 with Patriots; Malik Cunningham worked as a gunner on the punt unit and showed an ability to hurry downfield, set up behind the incoming ball and catch the kick on a bounce; More.
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots were hit with multiple injuries during Thursday’s chippy joint practice.
- Karen Guregian reports Jonathan Jones has been out for two weeks now, working on the adjacent conditioning fields during practice. ‘According to a source, the team is being careful with him, but he “seems to be OK,” and should be ready to go in a couple of weeks. At least, that’s the plan.’ /Back before Week 1 would be nice.
- Zack Cox highlights Matthew Judon on this year’s defense: “This is a very good front, run-stopping and also getting after the quarterback. We can mix it up. ... It’s going to be hard to block us.”
- Keagan Stiefel relays Dante Scarnecchia with a unique stance of the Pats’ two-headed monster” backfield.
- Dakota Randall picks three studs, three duds from Patriots-Packers joint practices.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots rivals not laughing anymore after seeing Ezekiel Elliott’s contract details.
- Chris Mason notes LB Jahlani Tavai issues a heartfelt plea for Maui fire aid; How to donate.
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom Curran and Taylor Kyles give a post-practice breakdown of what they saw between the Patriots and the Packers. Later, Phil Perry joins to discuss how the team can build off the positive signs from Thursday. (35 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots will “take stock of the team’s physical condition” to determine who plays Saturday.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will the Patriots use Malik Cunningham like Taysom Hill this season?
- Andy Herman’s Packers/Patriots practice recap: Patriots dominate Day 2. On a day filled with fights and frustration, it was the Patriots who got the better of the Packers on day 2 of joint practices. The offense and defense both struggled in all phases, and the highlights were few and far between. Andy Herman gives his key takeaways on today’s show. (17 min. video)
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Inside the Ezekiel Elliott deal with the Patriots.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) NFL’s top five Week 2 preseason games: Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook could make debuts with new teams
- Mike Band (NFL.com) Making the Leap candidates from each AFC team for 2023. Patriots: Christian Barmore.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Preseason, Week 2: One thing to watch on each of the 32 teams. Patriots: For a team that needs to generate offense any way it can, undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham hovers as a fascinating possibility to make the opening 53-man roster.
- Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) An unbiased, totally correct ranking of every pass-catching unit, 2023 edition. Patriots 31st (only ahead of the Houston Texans). /’Eesh... we’ll see.
- Greg Bishop (SI) Quarterbacks beware: Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit is shaping a new generation.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Mike Shanahan, Mike Holmgren, Robert Kraft getting “serious consideration” for Canton.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL continues to look the other way on practice fights.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Eagles DT Moro Ojomo carted off with neck injury. The Eagles have lost six players to injury thus far, including first-round pick Nolan Smith (shoulder). None have returned.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Media Mailbag: Fox’s NFL crews; Raiders the most overrated NFL franchise; and More.
- Extra Point Taken podcast: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak predict the top five defenses for the 2023 season.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) Willie McGinest: Felony assault response to Court. “Not guilty.”
