Jabrill Peppers brings the energy to chippy joint practice with Packers

Thursday’s joint practice session between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers was a chippy one. In total, there were six or seven skirmishes — one that ended with Anfernee Jennings being ejected from practice — and plenty of trash talk.

In the middle of all the chirping: safety Jabrill Peppers

“You can see and hear when Pep’s on the field. And you can see and hear when he is not on the field,” Matthew Judon said after Thursday’s practice. “When he’s around, you know. And when he makes a play, you definitely gonna know.”

Peppers is known for his violent skillset on the field, often firing downhill to make plays in the run game around the line of scrimmage. But on Thursday, his competitiveness also featured a heavy dose of trash talking to Green Bay players.

After New England’s offense ended there two-minute drill with a long touchdown, Peppers ran off the sidelines to continue talking smack to cornerback Jaire Alexander. There was plenty of trash talk between the two, and other Packers players, throughout the earlier stages of practice as well.

“Pep, he is who he is, man,” safety Jalen Mills said Thursday. “He’s a competitive guy, plays with a competitive edge. He’s always been like that since I’ve known him since college, throughout the league. He’s definitely a guy you don’t have to worry about bringing it each and every day.”

Beyond being heard on the field in Thursday’s session, the 27-year-old safety also projects to be a larger part of New England’s defense this season. Part of that has included an increased leadership role, as he’s constantly been seen going up and down the sideline talking to teammates on both sides of the ball throughout training camp.

“He’s a dawg,” Christian Barmore said. “I love him… [He] talks like that every day, all the time.”